‘Little People, Big World’ Producers Know the Show Is ‘Coming to a Close,’ Source Says

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the steep division within the Roloff family. After the Roloff Farms drama, Zach and Tori Roloff became estranged from Matt Roloff. Now, the future of the show is uncertain. Here’s what a source said about the producers knowing the series is “coming to a close.”

A source said ‘Little People, Big World’ producers know the show is ending soon

Little People, Big World began in 2006 with Amy and Matt Roloff sharing how they navigate the world as little people. The couple’s four kids — Zach, Jeremy, Jacob, and Molly Roloff — also starred. Nearly 20 years later, the show is different from how it began. Zach Roloff is the only child of Matt and Amy who continued to star in the show after Matt and Amy divorced.

Little People, Big World Season 24 showed how divided the Roloff family became after Amy sold her half of Roloff Farms to Matt. Zach Roloff wanted to purchase part of the farm from Matt, but he and Matt couldn’t agree on a price.

A source told The Sun that producers know the end of Little People, Big World is in sight. “Matt and Caryn [Chandler] personally feel Zach and Tori will not return for another season,” the source stated. “Caryn doesn’t want to, and Matt is on the fence. Producers are fully aware the Little People journey is coming to a close.”

Tori and Zach Roloff seem ready to move forward after ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24

Zach and Tori Roloff had a serious storyline in Little People, Big World Season 24, especially regarding the fate of Roloff Farms. But Tori made it known that she doesn’t want to stick with the show forever.

“How long do you plan to be on television?” a fan asked Tori on Instagram in December 2022.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori answered. She also told followers that she’s interested in returning to teaching. Tori has experience as a teacher for young children.

“Zach and Tori have really started a new chapter in Washington with their family, and they don’t care for the drama of feuding on camera,” the source told The Sun. “They just want to cherish the time they had on the show and move on, focus on themselves and their careers.”

Amy and Matt Roloff are open to continuing the show

While Zach and Tori Roloff might not want to continue filming Little People, Big World after season 24, Matt and Amy Roloff seem ready to continue. A source told The Sun that Caryn Chandler wants to quit filming, but Matt hopes to keep going.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” the source said. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

Amy told followers on Instagram that she’d “love” to see the show continue, though it’s not always easy to watch the episodes. “I would love for it to continue on, but also, it’s like, you almost internally, with your personal life, you can’t continue on because you’re still rehashing stuff that you thought was done awhile ago in order for you to continue on,” she said. “And so, I look at it differently now. I look at it from a different perspective.”

