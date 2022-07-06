‘Little People, Big World’: Property Agent Talks Disadvantages of Selling Roloff Farms

TLC fans await more information about the future of Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff from Little People, Big World currently owns all of Roloff Farms, but he chose to put several acres of the farm property up for sale. Here’s what the property agent for the farm said in terms of the “disadvantages” of selling the place.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff put several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale

Little People, Big World fans want to know what’s going on with Roloff Farms. On May 15, 2022, Matt Roloff announced via social media that he has plans to sell several acres of Roloff Farms property. Within his post, he noted he wished he could keep the entire property within the family, but that’s not how it ended up working out.

“The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale,” Matt wrote via Instagram. “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. Keeping that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be. Unfortunately, Roloff Farm farm cannot be legally divided into multiple parcels.”

Matt then noted he plans on keeping 93 acres of property to himself. “The GOOD news … you never know what the future might hold for the ’93’ uncharted and pristine acres that do remain in the Roloff Family for all to enjoy!” he wrote.

Has Roloff Farms been sold? The property agent talked about the disadvantages of selling

Many Little People, Big World fans expected the 16 acres of Roloff Farms to sell quickly. But it seems the farm is still up for sale as of early July 2022. Property agent Juli Martin principal broker for the boutique agency LUXE spoke to Forbes about some of the difficulties behind selling such a famous place.

“I think people feel personally connected to this home in a way that is different from just a property that they see as a piece of real estate,” she explained. “They feel like the house itself is a character that they’ve come to know over the 20-year history of this show — there’s already a heightened emotional connection that makes it feel like home because it’s been in people’s living rooms.”

She then noted that Roloff Farms has an association with “drama” due to the TLC series — and that can make it a hard sell. “Also, people have watched the house’s evolution — they know every detail of every remodel,” she included. “There’s no mystery. They can go back through the footage and find out exactly what was done and when.”

Why didn’t Zach Roloff buy the Roloff farmhouse?

Zach Roloff considered buying Roloff Farms as exhibited last season on Little People, Big World. So, why didn’t Zach purchase the property? According to the agent, an agreement couldn’t be met for the sale.

“We worked with one of Matt’s kids for about a week to try to keep the sale of the property inside the family before moving forward with putting the house on the market,” Juli Martin explained to Forbes. “It just didn’t come together on the choice of said child, who went in another direction.”

Since the sale fell through, Zach and Tori Roloff moved to Washington. Zach noted he hasn’t spoken to Matt much since moving.

“I haven’t talked to my dad much lately,” he said during a confessional.

Little People, Big World airs at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

