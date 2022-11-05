‘Little People, Big World’ Realtor Didn’t Expect Roloff Farms to Sell, Matt Roloff Alludes

TLC fans know all about the Roloff Farms drama happening in Little People, Big World Season 24. Last season, Matt Roloff decided he would sell several acres of the farm after he and his kids couldn’t agree on a price for them to buy the land. The new season premiere of the show had Matt alluding that the Roloff Farms realtor didn’t expect the land to sell given the high price point. Here’s what he said.

The Roloff Farms realtor spoke about the difficulties of selling the well-known property

Matt Roloff put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale after he failed to sell it to his kids. Zach and Jeremy Roloff were interested in owning part of Amy Roloff’s side of the farm. But they couldn’t agree with Matt on a price, thus causing a rift in the family.

Realtor Juli Martin with boutique agency LUXE spoke to Forbes about the Roloff family and selling Roloff Farms. She explained it can be difficult to sell a property that’s famous because of all the drama seen on the small screen.

“There’s all the associations in the show, of the inherent drama of television,” Martin noted. “Also, people have watched the house’s evolution — they know every detail of every remodel. There’s no mystery. They can go back through the footage and find out exactly what was done and when. But I’m not sure if that’s a disadvantage or advantage.”

Matt Roloff alluded that the realtor didn’t expect the farm to sell at the high price point he set

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff discussed selling Roloff Farms during the Little People, Big World Season 24 premiere. Given their conversation, it’s clear the 16 acres hadn’t sold yet. Matt also alluded that the realtor didn’t expect the farm to sell with such a high price point. Matt put the farm up for sale for $4 million.

“The farm’s officially been on the market for a few days now,” Matt told the camera. “It’s sort of exciting and scary at the same time that we’re that much closer to closing another chapter of the Roloff Farm.”

“I get daily updates and lots of interest,” Matt continued. “From what I heard from the realtor, it’s better than she expected considering the price point that we’re at.”

Matt’s long-term plan if the farm doesn’t sell remains unclear, but he’s currently working on converting Roloff Farms into a vacation rental home. “I went to pumpkin season this last weekend and on the wagon tour, the announcer said that Matt took the house off the market and it’s becoming an Airbnb,” a fan on Reddit posted.

Why is Matt Roloff selling the farm? Will he retire from ‘Little People, Big World’?

So, why does Matt Roloff want to sell Roloff Farms? Matt didn’t want to care for all of the land himself anymore. He explained his reasoning on Instagram.

“Based on that, turning the big 60 in my cranky old body, [and] the continuing maintenance/demands of the farm, the difficult decision was made so I could take steps toward my retirement goals,” Matt concluded. “The GOOD news … You never know what the future might hold for the 93 uncharted and pristine acres that do remain in the Roloff family for all to enjoy!”

An insider told The Sun that Caryn Chandler hopes Matt sells the farm so they can retire in Arizona. The source also noted Caryn is finished filming the show. “Caryn is ready to just have Matt hand the farm over and they can go to Arizona and retire,” the source said. “That would be her dream scenario, but whether Matt agrees is yet to be decided.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

