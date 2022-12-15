‘Little People, Big World’: Roloff Farms Estimated Value Dropped Over $1 Million After Taken Off the Market

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continues to delve into the Roloff Farms conflict. Matt Roloff decided to put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale after failing to sell the property to his kids. Now, eagle-eyed fans noticed the property value appeared to drop on Zillow. Here’s what’s going on.

Has Roloff Farms been sold? Matt Roloff put 16 acres up for sale

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff | Stacie McChesney/NBCU Photo Bank

Matt Roloff chose to put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale after he couldn’t agree on a purchase price for either Zach or Jeremy Roloff. “Today, 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale, including our original family home and bright red barn,” Matt posted on Instagram. “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.” He listed the acreage for $4 million.

Unfortunately for Matt, Roloff Farms didn’t sell. He took it off the market and later posted about partnering with iTrip Vacation Rentals to make Roloff Farms available as a rental for Little People, Big World fans.

“Several interested parties talked about many different business ventures, such as purchasing the small farm with the big house to use it as a short-term rental … think Airbnb,” Matt posted. “One of these companies entered into serious negotiations with me and after having many meetings and conversations (and spreadsheets haha) I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home.”

The estimated value of Roloff Farms dropped by over $1 million, according to Zillow

Amy is unsure if she wants to participate in the famous "Pumpkin Season" at Roloff Farms now that the farm is up for sale. #LPBW pic.twitter.com/pEzmlbqnFC — TLC Network (@TLC) November 29, 2022

When Matt Roloff put Roloff Farms up for sale, Zillow listed the estimated property value at around $4 million. But fans on Reddit noticed the estimated property value dropped significantly now that the farm isn’t up for sale. Zillow now lists the value at $2,401,700.

“Funny how it being off the market for a month dropped the estimated value to under 2.5 million — a more realistic value for the property at least,” the Reddit poster wrote.

“When the property was for sale in late October, the Zestimate was $4 million,” another fan wrote. “So, from Oct. 24 or so to Nov. 30, the property literally lost $1.5 million in value? I honestly think it was overpriced to begin with.”

Other fans think Matt purposely set Roloff Farms at an astronomical price so that it purposely wouldn’t sell. Then, the Roloff family could have the storyline for TV and Matt could carry out his rental plan.

The Roloff family continues to talk about the property on ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24

It looks like Roloff Farms is staying in the Roloff family for the foreseeable future. But Amy, Zach, and Matt Roloff continue to talk about it on Little People, Big World Season 24.

In episode 5, Amy told the cameras that her kids absolutely couldn’t afford Matt’s asking price for her side of the property. “None of those boys are able to afford that,” she said.

“I definitely think both the boys have moved on,” she added. “But it doesn’t mean whatever feelings and emotions and history suddenly goes away and everything’s back to hunky-dory.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.