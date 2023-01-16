‘Little People, Big World’: The Roloffs Are Giving Evidence the Show Might Be Canceled

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the Roloff family at their most divided. After the Roloff Farms deal fell through, Zach and Matt Roloff remained on poor terms. And Amy Roloff made it known she took her kids’ side against Matt. So, will there be another season after all of the conflicts? The Roloffs are giving clues that the show may not return.

Zach and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | Entertainment Tonight via YouTube

Tori Roloff was heavily featured in Little People, Big World Season 24. But her days with the show are numbered. She told her Instagram followers that she plans on leaving.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori told a fan on Instagram.

It looks like Tori’s making moves to make some money outside the show, too. During the same Instagram Q&A, she told her followers she started substitute teaching for her son’s class, as she has teaching experience from the past. And she also posted an ad for her new partnership with The Farmer’s Dog on Instagram in early January 2023.

“Ring in the new year with @thefarmersdog!” Tori posted, along with clips of her with the brand’s dog food. “We’ve been using The Farmer’s Dog for months now and have noticed a huge difference in Murphy’s overall health! Plus he loves it! Click the link in my bio to get 50% off!!”

The new advertisement coupled with Tori teaching on the side may leave fans believing she’s finding new ways to make money outside of TLC.

Amy Roloff started a new paid subscription service after ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24

It’s not just Tori Roloff who’s leaning into her side hustles. While Amy Roloff has been part of Little People, Big World since its conception, she’s also expanding her business. Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen now offers three types of paid memberships ranging from $4.99 to $19.99. Amy mentioned she’ll include answers to questions about “life” and “family” in the bonus content. This should appeal to many fans of the show.

Is Amy expanding her business because she’s worried about losing income if TLC discontinues Little People, Big World? It’s tough to say, though Amy admitted she doesn’t know what’s going on with the show’s future. She said on Instagram Live that she anticipates the show continuing in some capacity, but that might not mean another season.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are spending more time in Arizona than ever

While Amy Roloff continues to live in Oregon, Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler spend more time than ever in Arizona. Matt’s Instagram says he spent the entire 2022 holiday season with his mother and Caryn in Arizona. As of early January 2023, he remains there — and he even missed his grandson’s birthday party to stay in the warm state.

Rumors suggest Caryn wants to live full-time in Arizona by some point in 2023. Little People, Big World might be incredibly difficult to film if Matt and Caryn leave Oregon and move to Arizona. A source told The Sun that Zach and Tori’s move to Washington makes the show harder to film, and it’s likely that Matt and Caryn’s full-time move would do the same.

“Zach and Tori have relocated to Washington with their children and appear to be avoiding returning to the pumpkin farm unless they have to,” the source said. “Although it’s a great source of income for them, the move has made things difficult for a family show, they are now living a new chapter.”

Fans will have to wait for TLC to officially announce whether Little People, Big World will continue on or end for good.

