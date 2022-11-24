‘Little People, Big World’ Thanksgiving Episode Shows Major Tension Between Matt and Amy Roloff

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 shows how Matt and Amy Roloff’s relationship has progressed since their devastating divorce. The divorce severely affected Amy, as it meant a major move for her off of Roloff Farms. Now, we’re looking back at a Thanksgiving episode of the show when the couple spent the holiday together — and there’s major tension at the dinner table.

Matt and Amy Roloff talked extensively about their divorce on ‘Little People, Big World’

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Amy and Matt Roloff were married for several decades before separating. The Little People, Big World couple started the show together with their entire family, but over time, they realized they were better off divorced. The divorce severely affected Amy Roloff, and fans saw it all play out on the small screen.

So, why did Matt and Amy Roloff divorce? It seems there were various factors at play. Matt mentioned he and Amy didn’t view commitment the same way and didn’t have much in common aside from being little people. “While Amy puts commitment at or near the top of her list, I would put it further down,” Matt wrote in his book, Against Tall Odds, according to In Touch Weekly. “Amy tends to be more of a committed-to-a-fault kind of person, while I see most commitments — with some very notable exceptions — as flexible and negotiable.”

After the exes finalized their divorce in 2016, Amy decided to move off of Roloff Farms and sell her half back to Matt for a profit.

A Thanksgiving episode of the series shows significant tension between the exes

Fans won’t see Matt and Amy Roloff spend Thanksgiving together on Little People, Big World anymore. But right after the exes divorced, they still spent the holiday with each other and their kids. Unfortunately, Matt and Amy couldn’t put their tension aside. While Amy spent Thanksgiving in the kitchen to prep the food, Matt sat at the dinner table alone, waiting expectantly for Amy and the kids to finish cooking.

“I just looked at him, and I’m thinking, ‘What in the world? What are you doing?'” Amy said with annoyance. “This is Thanksgiving day. There are no schedules, no rules. Whatever happens, we’re just thankful that we’re here together.”

Matt defended himself by saying Amy’s “notoriously late,” and sitting at the table ahead of time might prompt her to stay on schedule. “I think she was kind of pissed,” Matt added.

When the Roloffs all got to the table, Matt realized his error. “It was my fault,” he noted. “I should have just said, relax. But you know, sometimes, all of the historical baggage and all of that stuff is just not far below the surface and it just sort of bubbles up.”

Are Amy and Matt Roloff still friends?

Cameras were rolling as #LPBW's Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff reunited at Roloff Farms with their respective partners.https://t.co/h5T1nFfeMJ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 4, 2022

RELATED: ‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Talks Show’s Future: ‘We Kind of Reevaluate’

Matt and Amy Roloff have come a long way since they got divorced in 2016. While they aren’t best friends in 2022, they remain civil. Matt and Amy are frequently seen speaking to each other in Little People, Big World Season 24, and Matt also developed a close friendship with Amy’s husband, Chris Marek.

However, the current drama with Roloff Farms is putting a major rift in the Roloff family in 2022. Amy was shocked and saddened by Matt’s decision to sell several acres of the farm property, as she hoped their children would inherit it.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.