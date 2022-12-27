‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Admits to ‘Rough Patch’ With Amy Roloff

Fans keeping up with Little People, Big World Season 24 continue to watch the drama unfold around the Roloff family. All of the Roloffs are upset with Matt Roloff over his decision to sell Roloff Farms. But that’s not the only tension. Zach Roloff’s wife, Tori Roloff, recently mentioned she and Amy Roloff went through a “rough patch.” Here’s what she said.

Tori Roloff mentioned on ‘Little People, Big World’ that she and Amy Roloff went through a ‘rough patch’

Little People, Big World Season 24 updates fans on Zach and Tori Roloff’s family and relationship with the rest of the Roloffs. Zach and Tori moved to Battle Ground, Washington, after plans to buy Roloff Farms fell through. In episode 8, Tori discussed prepping for a date night with Zach. And she wanted to go shopping with Amy Roloff to buy new clothes she felt confident in.

“I may have talked with your mother, I think we’re going to go shopping,” Tori told Zach during the episode. She then noted she used to hang out with Amy “all the time,” but she now sees her mother-in-law less frequently. “I mean, there was a rough patch there, but I hope we’re coming back in to, ‘let’s hangout,'” Tori continued, according to The Sun.

So, what happened between Tori and Amy? It’s unclear, but the “rough patch” likely happened when Amy moved off of Roloff Farms after her divorce from Matt Roloff. There was a lot of tension between Amy and Zach when Amy was still deciding on her future living situation.

Tori Roloff is much closer with Amy Roloff now than she is with Matt Roloff

Despite the alleged “rough patch” between Tori and Amy Roloff, the in-laws are closer than ever. During Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 8, Amy explained how she feels lucky she’s very close to all of her daughters-in-law.

Tori and Matt Roloff don’t have the same bond. After Zach and Matt’s deal for Roloff Farms fell through, Zach and Tori took a big step away from Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Tori and Zach even went so far as to state they don’t want Caryn around their kids due to the conflict.

Zach told Entertainment Tonight that the entire family splintered due to the drama. “It’s just unfortunate the way things went down, but I think a lot of the siblings have kinda had enough of it and separated, which is totally sad and it’s unfortunate,” Zach said. “In my opinion, we should be enjoying the time with the grandkids and enjoying this season of life as a family, lots of cousins, but we’re all kind of separated. It is what it is, though.”

She was also rumored to have a feud with Audrey Roloff

Tori Roloff and Jeremy Roloff’s wife, Audrey Roloff, were rumored not to get along. It seems their political and religious differences might have put a wedge between them. Additionally, both Jeremy and Zach hoped to attain Roloff Farms. The Roloff men competing for the property might’ve also prompted a feud.

With that said, Tori and Audrey recently spent time together. Audrey and Jeremy hosted a holiday celebration in December 2022, and the photos from the event showed Zach and Tori in attendance. Everyone in the photo looked extremely happy to spend time with each other.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

