‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Avoids Roloff Farms, Took Her Kids to a Different Farm 30 Minutes Away

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed Zach and Matt Roloff’s estrangement. Zach and Tori Roloff hoped to buy some of Roloff Farms, but they couldn’t meet Matt’s asking price. The couple moved out of Oregon and to Washington, and they aren’t nearly as close with Matt and Caryn Chandler as they once were. Recently, Tori took her children to a different farm for Easter festivities.

How much did Zach and Tori Roloff offer for Roloff Farms?

Zach and Tori Roloff hoped to own some of Roloff Farms, as seen in Little People, Big World Season 23 and 24. Unfortunately, they couldn’t afford Matt Roloff’s asking price.

It’s unclear exactly how much Matt wanted for Roloff Farms for his kids. He was selling 16 acres to the public for $4 million, and he mentioned he would give up Roloff Farms property for “half-off” to his kids. With this in mind, it’s likely Matt offered Zach 16 acres of property for $2 million.

As for what Zach offered Matt, that’s also unclear. Zach never gave any numbers on the show. But he did mention he offered Matt around what Amy Roloff sold her half of Roloff Farms for. Amy likely sold her half for about $1.6 million.

“I had a starting point and it was based on what my dad bought my mom out for,” Zach said. “This amount was very high.”

Unfortunately, Zach’s “very high” offer still wasn’t good enough for Matt, and he left the deal empty-handed.

Tori Roloff took her kids to a different farm for Easter festivities

Despite everything that happened regarding Roloff Farms in Little People, Big World Season 24, Tori Roloff remains very active on social media. She shares photos and videos of life with her three kids while living in Washington. On April 2, 2023, she shared snippets on Instagram of Jackson and Lilah Roloff participating in Easter festivities at Lee Farms. The clips show the kids collecting plastic eggs in baskets and standing beside the Easter Bunny.

“Thankful for spring in Oregon,” Tori captioned the post. “I promise Lilah loved it. She just has the same resting face as me: determined. Lol.”

Tori traveled from her home state to head to the Oregon farm. And Lee’s Farm is just 30 minutes from Roloff Farms. Instead of heading to Roloff Farms so the kids could spend time with Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler, Tori opted to steer clear of her father-in-law.

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ canceled? Zach Roloff’s wife might not return either way

TLC hasn’t announced if Little People, Big World will continue with season 25. However, Amy Roloff gave a clue that filming is underway. She told her Instagram followers that filming is happening, though TLC still hasn’t given the show the green light.

With that said, Tori Roloff left an ambiguous Instagram post on March 31, 2023, that may point to her exit. “There are a lot of big changes on the horizon for Zach and I and our family,” she posted. “I’m really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we’ve done forever!”

This could mean Little People, Big World isn’t returning, or it could mean the show will continue without Tori. It could also mean something totally different. Fans will have to wait and find out.

