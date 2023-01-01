‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Is Done Having Kids

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 shows Zach and Tori Roloff adapting to parenting three kids. All three of their children have dwarfism, presenting unique challenges to the couple. Recently, Tori told her fans that she’s totally done having children. Here’s what she shared.

How many kids do Zach and Tori Roloff have?

Zach and Tori Roloff have three children. Jackson Roloff is the oldest at 5 years old, Lilah Roloff is the middle child at 2 years old, and Josiah Roloff is the baby at 7 months old. While Zach and Tori’s kids all had a 50% chance of having dwarfism, all three of their children have the condition.

Tori’s previously admitted that having kids with dwarfism comes with concerns. “There are certain things that come along with having an achondroplasia child that would be more difficult than having a child that was average height,” she explained on Little People, Big World while pregnant with Jackson. Zach then mentioned that he would find a way for his son to succeed in whatever he hoped to accomplish in life.

Zach said that he and Tori love being parents despite the potential challenges. “Being parents, we love it,” he said. “We both work with kids — I coach soccer, Tori was a teacher — and so we’re all about it. I’m all about kids.”

Tori Roloff told her ‘Little People, Big World’ fans that she’s finished having children

Zach and Tori Roloff always loved the idea of having a big family. The Little People, Big World stars once admitted they hoped to have four or five children — but it looks like they’re finished now that they have three. “We want a family. I would love, like four or five kids,” Zach told Us Weekly. “It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever. We’re ready for it.”

A fan asked Tori during a Q&A on Instagram in December 2022 about the possibility of having more kids now that Josiah is 7 months old. Tori told the fan that she and Zach don’t want to have more kids.

“Are you going to have any more kids?” a fan asked Tori via Instagram Stories.

“It is not our plan to have any more,” she answered.

Another fan asked, “How did you know you were done after Si?”

Tori answered, “It’s honestly a feeling. We just feel content and complete!”

During Little People, Big World Season 24, Tori stressed how difficult it was to transition from having two children to having three. She told the cameras that she wasn’t getting adequate sleep, and she and Zach started noticing stark differences in parenting. Additionally, because their kids all have dwarfism, the children require many doctor visits and potential surgeries. This may have led the couple to decide that three kids are enough for them.

Zach Roloff said some people believe he shouldn’t have any kids because of his dwarfism

Tori and Zach Roloff were always open to the possibility that all of their kids may have dwarfism. But Zach explained on Little People, Big World Season 24 that some people don’t believe he should have children at all.

“People will say, ‘Why do you bring people into the world?’” Zach explained. “They think it’s not good that we procreated and brought more dwarves into the world to suffer. But I totally disagree with that. I think people with disabilities have a right to procreate and have family.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

