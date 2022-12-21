‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Expresses Regret Over the House She and Zach Roloff Bought

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 8 shows Zach and Tori Roloff discussing life with three children. Raising little kids isn’t easy — and the way the couple’s home is set up isn’t making it any easier. In fact, Zach and Tori might regret purchasing their home due to how their children’s rooms are.

Where do Zach and Tori Roloff live now?

Zach and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Zach and Tori Roloff aspired to purchase part of Roloff Farms to live on. Unfortunately, the deal with Matt Roloff fell through. And fans are watching the fallout happen in Little People, Big World Season 24. When Zach and Matt couldn’t agree on a price for the farm, Tori and Zach chose to move out of Portland to Battle Ground, Washington.

“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!!” Tori posted to Instagram in October 2021. “We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland, but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

According to the New York Post, the four-bedroom Washington home is located in the countryside and just a few minutes from the city. The house also came with two acres of land. While fans would’ve loved to see Zach and Tori stay close to Roloff Farms, Tori told a fan on social media that “sometimes things work out for the better.”

The couple expressed some regrets over their house in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 Episode 8

Zach and Tori Roloff seem to love their little house in Battle Ground, Washington. But raising three children in the space is proving difficult.

In Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 8, Tori and Zach explained how their two youngest children, Lilah and Josiah, share a room so their oldest, Jackson, can sleep peacefully in his own space, as he has school. Lilah and Jackson slept through the night as babies, but Josiah doesn’t give Tori any chance to rest. Tori reflected on how she hasn’t had a good night of sleep since Josiah’s birth. The mom wrote about her difficulties with her third child on Instagram. “Not going to lie, this month hasn’t been the easiest,” she wrote when Josiah turned 6 months old. “Josiah is soooo happy when he’s happy, and soooo not when he’s not.”

Josiah waking up in the middle of the night causes Lilah to wake up, too. Zach explained how Lilah waking up makes the night even more difficult, as she doesn’t like to go back to sleep. Zach and Tori agreed that their setup wasn’t working as well as they hoped — and they expressed regret over buying the house.

How much was Zach and Tori Roloff’s house?

Check out how #LPBW stars Zach and Tori Roloff have decorated their new house in Washington! ?️ https://t.co/4gfeYUgJ6R — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) July 18, 2022

So, how much did Zach and Tori Roloff spend on their new home in Battle Ground? According to the New York Post, the couple spent nearly $1 million on the property. Their previous home in Portland, Oregon, was worth $560,000 and had more space.

While Zach and Tori struggle with their new abode in Little People, Big World Season 24, there are no current signs that the couple’s planning on moving. It seems likely they’ll make their space work no matter what.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

