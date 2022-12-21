‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Said She Was Pushing ‘Dieting’ to the ‘Forefront’ After 3rd Baby

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 shows Zach and Tori Roloff’s lives with their children. Zach and Tori are the parents of kids with dwarfism, which presents a unique set of challenges. And Tori’s shared her intimate thoughts regarding her body after children. Here’s what she said about wanting to diet after giving birth to Josiah.

How many kids do Zach and Tori Roloff have?

Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 | TLC via YouTube

Zach and Tori Roloff have three children, and all of their kids are featured on Little People, Big World Season 24. Their oldest son, Jackson, is 5 years old. Their second child, Lilah, is 3 years old. And their youngest, Josiah, turned 6 months old in October 2022.

“There’s times, yeah, we feel outnumbered,” Zach shared during the show’s latest season. “Jackson has his needs, Lilah has hers, and then Josiah. And it’s like we’re getting pulled in different directions. But we’re super blessed with three kids, healthy kids and very good, well-behaved kids.”

While Zach and Tori think their kids are relatively easy to care for, Tori has one complaint about Josiah. In episode 8, she comments on how little he sleeps. And his lack of sleep affects Lilah’s sleep, as the two youngest share a room.

Tori Roloff said on ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 that she was making ‘dieting’ a priority

Caring for three little kids isn’t easy, and Tori Roloff explained the toll that childbirth has taken on her body. In Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 8, Tori said she felt how much harder it was to go from having two kids to having three — especially with Josiah not sleeping at night. She also said she felt uncomfortable with her body after the third body, and she hoped to put “dieting” to the “forefront” moving forward.

Later in the episode, Tori went shopping with her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff. While shopping, she further expressed how she felt disappointed by the fit of some of the clothing items.

Well before the episode aired, Tori expressed her feelings about her body on her Instagram Stories. “Reminder: Growing a human is hard,” she wrote, according to CafeMom. “Sometimes, I struggle with how I look during pregnancy. This is what I’m wearing to a dinner party because I’m uncomfortable in regular clothes. But I’m trying hard to love myself through pregnancy because our bodies are insane. Right?”

She called out body shamers in the past

'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Slams Body-Shaming Trolls Body-Shaming Amid Pregnancy https://t.co/IKLP6OZ6Qi pic.twitter.com/OuDrdSS1Ag — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) November 11, 2019

Tori Roloff expressed wanting to change her body in Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 8. But she still doesn’t stand for any body shaming on her social media platforms. When Tori was pregnant with Lilah in 2019, she called out the shamers on her Instagram Stories.

“I cannot believe women talk to other women like this,” Tori wrote after receiving an upsetting message, according to In Touch Weekly. “Calling me fat and unhealthy is the most disgusting thing ever. Comparing me to others is so detrimental. If you want me to be healthy for my family, you should be lifting me up, not tearing me down. GTFO. I’m pregnant and myself and baby girl are healthy as can be.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.