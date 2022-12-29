‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Says Her Time on the Show Is ‘Coming to a Close’

TLC fans keeping up with Little People, Big World Season 24 are wondering what’s next for the Roloff family. Season 24 centers on the drama surrounding Roloff Farms. Zach Roloff hoped to own part of the farm property, but he couldn’t strike a deal with Matt Roloff, leaving him and Tori Roloff empty-handed. Now, it looks like Tori might be done with the series moving forward.

Tori Roloff told a fan that her time with ‘Little People, Big World’ is limited

Tori and Zach Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Roloff Farms has been the center of the drama in Little People, Big World Season 24. After Zach and Tori Roloff didn’t purchase part of the farm from Matt Roloff, they decided to move out of Oregon. The couple and their three kids now live in Battle Ground, Washington, where they plan on staying for the foreseeable future.

So, how long will Zach and Tori stick with Little People, Big World? A fan asked Tori this question via Instagram, and she answered on her Instagram Stories.

“How long do you plan to be on television?” the fan asked.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori answered.

In the recent past, Tori also mentioned taking a step back from the series. Another fan on Instagram asked her if she plans on leaving the show, and she answered, “Yes.”

Tori Roloff might go back to teaching if the show ends

Zach and Tori Roloff bring in a lot of income with Little People, Big World. It’s unclear exactly what the couple will do without the series, but Tori could return to teaching. Distractify reports that Tori graduated with a degree in elementary education from Washington State University in 2013 and then taught at an elementary school until 2015. After her stint at an elementary school, she taught at a kindergarten until she went on maternity leave to have her oldest son, Jackson.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories that she posted on Dec. 27, 2022, Tori mentioned how she misses teaching.

“Do you miss being a teacher?” a fan asked.

“I actually subbed in Jackson’s class before Christmas and realized how much I do miss it!” Tori answered.

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ returning in 2023? Amy Roloff said she doesn’t know

'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Reflects on 'Sad' Family Dramahttps://t.co/oJuNeszdoY — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) December 19, 2022

It’s unclear what will happen with Little People, Big World if Zach and Tori Roloff choose not to return for another season. As of December 2022, it doesn’t look like TLC has renewed the series for season 25. A fan asked Amy Roloff whether fans can expect more seasons of the series.

‘Will you be back for another season on TLC?’ You know what, we never know for that,” Amy said during an Instagram Live segment in December 2022. “We are definitely wrapping up. In fact, I think we have three more episodes to go. … Is it three or two? I think it’s two! So, we’re on the tail-end of this season. We’ll see if we’re filming anymore. But, as far as I know, we’re going to be filming something. But, I have no idea what kind of episodes.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

