‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Says She Will Eventually Leave the Show

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continues to show the inner workings of the Roloff family. Zach and Tori Roloff hoped to own a portion of Roloff Farms. Sadly, they couldn’t come up with a deal that satisfied Matt Roloff, thus leaving the couple empty-handed. The Roloff Farms drama has dominated the screen and might even make Tori want to leave the show. Here’s what she told fans.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 highlights the strife between Zach and Tori Roloff and Matt Roloff

The Roloff Farms drama pervades in Little People, Big World Season 24. Last season, Zach and Matt Roloff tried to agree on a deal for Zach to own part of Roloff Farms — but they were unsuccessful. Zach and Tori then made the decision to move out of Oregon completely. Now, in the first few episodes of the season, it’s clear Zach and Tori plan on keeping their distance from Matt and Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

“It’s still pretty tough, yeah, it’s a tough situation,” Zach told Entertainment Tonight. “I think a lot has happened. It’s gonna take a long time. I don’t think responsibility has been taken, but, again, we’re just raising our family.”

Tori also reflected on her and Zach’s decision to move. “I think it’s presented a good opportunity though for all of us to kind of step back and just remember that we’re family and that’s all that truly matters,” she shared. “Putting our businesses and things aside for one another is, I feel like, the most important thing.”

Tori Roloff told her followers she’ll eventually leave the show

Zach and Tori Roloff don’t plan on participating in Little People, Big World forever. In Touch Weekly reports the couple once shared that they’ll continue with the show as long as it’s “fun” for them, but they won’t hesitate to leave it behind. “The minute it becomes pressurized and becomes something bigger than what it is, you have to really stop and think what’s best for our family, and right now it’s fun for us,” Tori said.

More recently, it looks like Tori might want to exit the series. A fan asked her via Instagram if she’ll “ever step away” from filming. She simply replied, “Yes.”

Fans on Reddit have mixed feelings about Tori’s response.

“She is only saying that because the show has not been renewed yet — ‘we were going to quit anyway,'” a fan guessed.

“They’ll do a spin off. Mark my words,” another fan noted. “Sure, it won’t be called LPBW, but yeah, they aren’t exiting the gravy train that easily.”

Caryn Chandler reportedly wants to quit after the current season

Rumors suggest Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, is also ready to call it quits on the show. According to In Touch Weekly, an insider told The Sun that Caryn doesn’t want to continue filming after the present season. The strife between Matt and his kids is a huge burden to her, and she’s ready to be done.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” the source told the publication. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

TLC has yet to renew the series. Fans are anxious to know what will happen next with the Roloff family.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

