‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Suggests She Hates Watching the Roloff Farms Conflict

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 features more of the conflict between Zach and Matt Roloff. Last season, Zach hoped to buy Amy Roloff’s half of Roloff Farms after she sold it to Matt. But the father and son couldn’t agree on a price. Now, the current season is centered on family estrangement. Here’s what Tori Roloff posted about it.

What is the issue between Matt and Zach Roloff on ‘Little People, Big World’?

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce was shown on Little People, Big World. Once Amy moved off the farm property, she decided to sell her half back to Matt and hope the farm would stay in the Roloff family. Unfortunately, major drama ensued over Amy’s half. Zach and Jeremy Roloff both hoped to buy her half from Matt. But they couldn’t agree on a price, leaving both twins empty-handed. To make matters worse, Matt then put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale to the general public.

Zach expressed his anger and disappointment with his father on the show. In season 24, he explained how he and Tori Roloff continue to distance themselves and their children from Matt and Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Zach also explained how the Roloff Farms situation affected his siblings.

“It’s just unfortunate the way things went down, but I think a lot of the siblings have kinda had enough of it and separated, which is totally sad and it’s unfortunate,” Zach told Entertainment Tonight. “In my opinion, we should be enjoying the time with the grandkids and enjoying this season of life as a family, lots of cousins, but we’re all kind of separated. It is what it is, though.”

Tori Roloff suggests she doesn’t like seeing the Roloff Farms conflict

Not here for the drama! Tori Roloff slammed the family feud currently playing out on #LPBW and revealed what she thinks the TLC show “should be about.”https://t.co/FQdEQbfh7C — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) November 30, 2022

Before any of the Roloff Farms drama, Little People, Big World centered on how Matt and Amy Roloff lived their lives as little people with three average-height kids and one child with dwarfism. Unfortunately, the focus has completely shifted in the past several seasons. And Tori Roloff noticed.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Tori posted photos to Instagram Stories of her, Zach, their children, and the Witous family featured in episode 5. The two families spent time together on the beach, and the episode heavily featured the Witous’ talking about how they dealt with a personal loss.

Then, Tori posted a photo of Zach and her oldest son, Jackson, fist-bumping while spending time outdoors. “This is the content I’m here for and what LPBW should be about,” she captioned the photo.

Tori’s made it clear that she dislikes all of the Roloff Farms conflict, which is part of the reason she and Zach moved away from Oregon and to Washington. Given her post on Instagram, she wants to see more content surrounding all the good times they experience as a family.

Tori Roloff said she’ll eventually leave ‘Little People, Big World’

Zach and Tori Roloff might not stay forever on Little People, Big World. Recently, a fan asked Tori if she’ll “ever step away” from the show. To that, she replied, “Yes.”

Tori commented on leaving the show in the past. “The minute it becomes pressurized and becomes something bigger than what it is, you have to really stop and think what’s best for our family, and right now it’s fun for us,” she said.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

