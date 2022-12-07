‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Is ‘Thankful’ for Matt Roloff Visiting Her Kids Despite Feud

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continues to show Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff’s tense relationship. The father and son stopped speaking after the fallout from Roloff Farms. But in episode 6, Matt visits Zach and Tori Roloff’s home to see the grandchildren, and Tori said she’s “thankful” for Matt’s visit.

Tori Roloff said she didn’t want Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, around her kids

Zach and Tori Roloff have three children, and their oldest two kids, Jackson and Lilah, were incredibly close to Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler. Unfortunately, the Roloff Farms strife deeply affected Zach and Tori’s relationship with Matt and Caryn. In Little People, Big World Season 24, Tori explained that she didn’t want Caryn around her children due to the conflict.

“The kids loved them,” Tori said about Matt and Caryn. “But, no matter what, when you have two adults, and there are kids involved, if those two adults don’t get along well, the relationship with the kids is going to suffer.”

Zach said one of the major issues he had with his father and Caryn was they didn’t recognize their part in the conflict. “They still think they did nothing wrong,” Zach said. “I don’t see how Caryn doesn’t see that my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, you got into family business here. … I hold my dad responsible for that breakdown in that relationship.”

She’s ‘thankful’ that Matt Roloff came to see her kids in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 Episode 6

Matt Roloff visited Zach and Tori Roloff in Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 6. He explained how he was going to the airport, and it wasn’t a big deal to stop by Battle Ground, Washington, to see his son. “Zach wanted me to come out and check out his bridge,” Matt told the cameras. “He’s proud of it, and I’m proud of him for making it happen.”

“When we see my dad, sometimes things can be awkward, but that’s to be expected with our relationship’s at,” Zach told the cameras. “But, he’s family. We’re all family.”

Matt then spent time with Zach and Tori’s youngest son, Josiah. He then added that since his father died, he wanted to “check-in” with his own children to maintain a relationship.

Despite everything Tori said in the past, she explained that she likes how Matt wants to see his grandchildren. “It’s nice that everyone makes the effort to come up and see us,” she said. “I’m thankful that all of the grandparents — Zach’s parents, my parents — everybody wants to be involved in the kids’ lives. And that’s all that matters.”

Matt Roloff thinks he’s mending his relationship with Zach Roloff

Zach Roloff still has major issues with his father due to everything that went down with Roloff Farms. But Matt Roloff thinks his relationship with Zach is mending despite what fans see on Little People, Big World Season 24.

“I would say that the status of the relationship, if I had to summarize it, it’s on the right path,” Matt shared with Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve had some setbacks in recent years. We’ve shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released. But we’re definitely working.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

