‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff’s Already Filming Next Season

TLC fans have watched the Roloff family on Little People, Big World for over a decade. Little People, Big World Season 23 recently aired from May 2022 to July 2022, bringing the focus back on Roloff Farms after the previous season showed Amy Roloff moving off of the farm property. Now, it looks like the camera crews are back. Here’s what Tori Roloff posted on Instagram.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 23 focused on Roloff Farms drama

This past season of Little People, Big World brought Roloff Farms to the forefront. Previously, Amy Roloff sold half of the farm to Matt Roloff, and she moved into a home with her husband, Chris Marek. This left Matt with the entire Roloff Farms property, though he noted he didn’t want to maintain it all himself as he approached retirement.

Before the season began, Matt talked about selling the property to Zach Roloff or Jeremy Roloff. The twins were interested in buying Amy’s side of the farm, but the latest season revealed Matt and his boys couldn’t reach a financial agreement. Matt ended up putting several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale, upsetting Amy and the kids.

Matt and Zach reportedly still have a strained relationship over Roloff Farms, but Zach told Entertainment Tonight that he and Tori Roloff are moving forward. “I’m not the only sibling involved here … it would’ve been nice, but it’s not our call,” he said. “There’s nothing we can do about it. You gotta move on. We gotta do what’s best for us.”

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ coming back? Tori Roloff posted evidence

It looks like the Roloff family will return with another season of Little People, Big World. A Reddit user captured an image from Tori Roloff’s Instagram Stories showing the camera crew filming their new baby. “There’s a new producer in town!” Tori captioned the photo with a smirking emoji.

Fans have mixed feelings about a possible new season of the show. Many fans believe there isn’t enough new content for the Roloff family to continue filming. Others believe Zach and Tori Roloff should keep their family more private following the birth of their third baby. The couple welcomed their third child, Josiah, on April 30, 2022.

“Seeing the cameras reminds me what an invasion of privacy this is,” a fan wrote. “You’re inviting the whole public into your life …. Anonymity is a blessing! I would never choose to be centerstage. With the good comes lots of bad.”

“I get that it’s just how filming and reality TV work these days, but it’s so weird following updated in real-time social media accounts that the show just has not caught up to yet,” another fan noted.

How much do Zach and Tori Roloff make per episode?

With another season of Little People, Big World likely on the horizon, how much do Zach and Tori Roloff make from the show?

TV Season & Spoilers notes each individual Roloff family member makes a different amount, with Matt and Amy Roloff making the most. Aside from the parents, Zach and Tori Roloff get the next biggest paycheck. Zach reportedly makes around $7,000 per episode, and Tori allegedly makes between $1,500 and $3,000 per episode. With that kind of income, it makes sense for the couple to continue filming.

