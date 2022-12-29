‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff’s Instagram Sparks Divorce Rumors After Fan Comments

TLC fans are anxious to see how Little People, Big World Season 24 ends. The season has mainly focused on the Roloff Farms drama in the aftermath of Zach and Matt Roloff’s deal falling through. But now, some fans suspect Zach and Tori’s marriage might be in trouble. Here’s why fans are sparking divorce rumors.

Zach and Tori Roloff revealed marriage problems on ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Zach and Tori Roloff married in July 2015, and the Little People, Big World couple seem like the perfect match. As of 2022, they have three children, all of whom have dwarfism. While Zach and Tori certainly have their differences, they’ve always been able to see eye to eye and parent successfully together — but they revealed a few issues in their marriage in season 24.

The season showed Zach and Tori arguing while sitting across from each other on their porch.

“You don’t yell that much,” Zach began before Tori interrupts him.

“I don’t yell ever,” she countered.

“Oh, I wouldn’t say ever,” Zach said back.

“You don’t give me any credit for anything,” Tori added.

Then, to the cameras, Tori said, “This is an issue in our marriage currently,” as it’s clear she doesn’t think that Zach gives her enough credit for all she does for him and the kids.

“I’m exhausted,” she added. “I’m literally pouring from an empty cup and everybody wants something from me.”

Fans on Instagram are sparking divorce rumors

Little People, Big World Season 24 showed potential cracks in Tori and Zach Roloff’s relationship. Now, fans on Instagram are sparking potential divorce rumors.

“You knew the divorce was coming soon,” a fan on Tori’s Instagram commented on one of her posts, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit. “With the show she was on, made enough money for herself and children now she does not need him anymore.”

Another fan commented, “Too bad you’re getting divorced.”

Are Zach and Tori really getting divorced? Despite the rumors, it’s doubtful they’re calling it quits. The couple remains dedicated to each other and raising their family together. Fans on Reddit also questioned the validity of the divorce rumors.

“Just because they talk about a problem in their marriage automatically means divorce?” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Jeez, I guess everyone’s getting a divorce then.”

“These are just comments,” another fan noted. “People say anything. This is silly.”

Tori Roloff plans on leaving ‘Little People, Big World’ soon

Are Tori and Zach Roloff calling it quits on #LPBW? See everything they've said about their future on the show. https://t.co/LRmhCjO0nU — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) December 28, 2022

Little People, Big World has certainly helped Zach and Tori Roloff financially — but they don’t want to continue the show forever. In December 2022, a fan asked Tori via Instagram about her future with the show.

“How long do you plan to be on television?” the fan asked Tori.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” she answered.

Tori’s not the only one who doesn’t want to continue filming. Rumors suggest Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, also wants to quit, though Matt wants to continue making the show.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

