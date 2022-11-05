‘Little People, Big World’: Zach and Matt Roloff Will ‘Never Be the Same’ After Estrangement, Amy Roloff Says

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 is here, and fans want to know where Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff stand now. Matt and Zach were at odds when it came to Roloff Farms. While Zach hoped to own a portion of the farm, he couldn’t agree with Matt regarding a price. Ultimately, the sale didn’t work out, resulting in a major rift. Amy Roloff recently said the father and son will “never be the same.”

Is Roloff Farms being sold? Matt Roloff planned to sell the property, but not to his kids

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

RELATED: ‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff’s Sons Allegedly Upset Over Matt Hiring New Roloff Farms Workers

Matt Roloff hoped to keep all of Roloff Farms in the family. However, after he couldn’t work out a sale with either Zach Roloff or Jeremy Roloff, he decided to put 16 acres of the farm up for sale for $4 million.

“The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale,” Matt wrote on Instagram. “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. … The GOOD news … you never know what the future might hold for the ’93’ uncharted and pristine acres that do remain in the Roloff Family for all to enjoy!”

Unfortunately for Matt, he took Roloff Farms off the market after not selling it. The Sun reports Matt now has plans to rent out the family home.

Amy Roloff says Zach and Matt Roloff will ‘never be the same’ after their Roloff Farms fight

Matt Roloff’s plan to sell Roloff Farms put a major rift between him and Zach Roloff. It seems the rift hasn’t been repaired. During the new season of Little People, Big World, Zach spoke to the cameras about the estrangement.

“In my mind, my dad screwed the family and he’s playing victim,” Zach stated. “It’s not healthy. It’s not healthy for me to be around it, it’s not healthy for Tori, and it’s not healthy for our kids. And that’s why we separated from it pretty quickly. I would look at it like the farm is done.”

Amy Roloff spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the situation. She verified Zach and Matt’s relationship remains strained.

“This is a situation that’s not Hollywood,” Amy described. “And it’s definitely not driven by episodes. I think people will just have to watch and see, but in the long run, my hope is that whatever works for them, they’ll come to something so that the kids and them can at least have some kind of relationship. They’ll never be the same. It’ll never be what it could have been, ever, ever, ever. But to work on what can it be. What does that look like moving forward in the future?

Caryn Chandler isn’t happy with the ‘Little People, Big World’ conflict

Little People star Caryn Chandler breaks down in tears over $4M farm feud https://t.co/PR8NhNPxst — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) July 7, 2022

The conflict between Matt and Zach Roloff in Little People, Big World affects the whole family. A source told The Sun that Caryn Chandler wants Matt to give up Roloff Farms to encourage peace. Caryn has reportedly also had a falling out with Tori Roloff.

“Caryn and Tori are definitely not as close as they used to be,” the source said. “And the feud between the sons has been a lot. Caryn is ready to just have Matt hand the farm over and they can go to Arizona and retire. That would be her dream scenario, but whether Matt agrees is yet to be decided.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.