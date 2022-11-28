‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Brings Kids to Amy Roloff’s for Thanksgiving After Matt Roloff Leaves for Cruise

TLC fans are keeping up with what the Roloff family got up to for Thanksgiving. In years past, the Little People, Big World stars all gathered together to have turkey and celebrate — but 2022 looked a lot different. Matt Roloff left on a cruise with Caryn Chandler while Tori Roloff said Zach Roloff brought their kids to Amy Roloff’s home for the holiday.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler posted about the cruise they took over Thanksgiving

Zach and Matt Roloff’s issues are front and center in Little People, Big World Season 24. And the family feud might’ve affected the Roloff Thanksgiving plans. Matt Roloff posted photos of him and Caryn Chandler going far away from Oregon to celebrate their turkey day — and none of the other Roloffs came with them.

“Headed out of dodge at the crack of dawn yesterday (Friday) across the country to go celebrate Thanksgiving with 6,000 other people,” Matt captioned his Instagram post on Nov. 19, 2022. The post showed him and Caryn Chandler in plane seats.

Matt didn’t state where he was headed in his initial post. But another Instagram post on Nov. 22, 2022, gave more info. The post showed him and Caryn smiling while on a cruise ship. “Having tons of fun on Carnival Mardi Gras — we love cruising” he wrote. “So glad to get back to it.”

Tori Roloff said Zach Roloff took their kids to Amy Roloff’s house

While Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler were having the time of their lives cruising for the holiday, Tori Roloff spent Thanksgiving by herself at home due to illness.

“I got sick yesterday and haven’t moved from bed,” Tori captioned her Instagram post on Nov. 24, 2022. “I was supposed to host Thanksgiving dinner with my family at our house, and instead had to cancel.” Tori then explained how she tried not to get too emotional about missing the holiday, but it was difficult, as it was her youngest child’s first Thanksgiving.

While Tori was sick, she still wanted her kids to have a great holiday. She wrote that Zach Roloff took their three children to Amy Roloff’s home.

“I’m so thankful for @zroloff07!” Tori wrote. “He’s taken such great care of all of us the last two days. He also took our kids to my MILs to have a real Thanksgiving dinner and be with family! Zach always thinks of others first and I’m so proud of all the things he’s accomplished this year!”

Why are Zach and Tori Roloff mad at Matt Roloff on ‘Little People, Big World’?

Fans watching Little People, Big World Season 24 shouldn’t be surprised that Zach Roloff only saw Amy Roloff for Thanksgiving. Zach and Tori are upset with Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler due to Roloff Farms. Matt chose to put several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale, upsetting the rest of the Roloff family.

Zach and Tori expressed that they don’t want their kids around Caryn anymore. “The kids loved them,” Tori told the cameras. “But, no matter what, when you have two adults, and there are kids involved, if those two adults don’t get along well, the relationship with the kids is going to suffer.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

