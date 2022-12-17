‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Explains Holiday Plans Amidst Roloff Farms Feud

TLC fans keeping up with Little People, Big World know Matt and Zach Roloff continue to feud over Roloff Farms. In season 23, Matt and Zach couldn’t agree on a price for part of Roloff Farms, thus leaving Zach empty-handed. Now, with the 2023 holidays coming up and plenty of bad blood in the Roloff family, what’s going to happen? Here’s what Zach and Tori Roloff said.

What happened between Matt and Zach Roloff? They feuded over Roloff Farms

Matt and Zach Roloff were quite close, but fans watched their downfall happen on Little People, Big World. After Matt and Amy Roloff divorced, Amy sold her half of Roloff Farms back to Matt. Zach and Jeremy Roloff hoped to purchase part of Amy’s old land. Unfortunately, neither of the brothers could agree on a sale price with Matt. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff bought their own farm, and Zach and Tori Roloff left the state of Oregon. Matt also put several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale, furthering the family divide.

Matt and Zach still hadn’t repaired their relationship in Little People, Big World Season 24. The father and son remained estranged. Amy Roloff told Entertainment Tonight that she hopes her ex-husband and son can move forward. “They’ll never be the same,” she said. “It’ll never be what it could have been, ever, ever, ever. But to work on what can it be. What does that look like moving forward in the future?”

Zach and Tori Roloff said they’ll see the Roloff family around the holidays

Zach and Matt Roloff may never see eye to eye regarding Roloff Farms. But the Little People, Big World family will still come together for the holidays in 2023. Zach and Tori spoke to Entertainment Tonight regarding their holiday plans.

“We’re still family, so we’ll probably see the siblings, we’ll see the family,” Zach said. “Everyone wants to see the babies and the grandkids. We’ll probably see each other.”

“It’s normal to only see your family at birthdays and Christmas,” Tori added. “You don’t always have to be best friends with each other. I think, for right now, that’s just the healthy thing to do.” Tori noted the Roloffs are all there for each other no matter.

“We’ll all still see each other at holidays,” Zach affirmed. “We have Tori’s side of the family, too.”

Tori then noted she has family members she sees around the holiday season despite what fans may think.

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, will also likely spend time with the couple

In Little People, Big World Season 24, fans noticed tension between Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and Tori and Zach Roloff. Tori and Zach mentioned they didn’t want Caryn to meet their youngest child due to the estrangement over Roloff Farms.

“The kids loved them,” Tori said on the show regarding Matt and Caryn. “But, no matter what, when you have two adults, and there are kids involved, if those two adults don’t get along well, the relationship with the kids is going to suffer.”

Despite what Zach and Tori said on the show, it looks like they’ll spend time with Caryn during the holidays.

