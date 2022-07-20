‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Says 3rd Baby Helped Bring Him and Matt Roloff Together

TLC fans continue to watch the Roloff Farms drama unfold on Little People, Big World. Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff had a falling out after they failed to strike a deal over Zach purchasing part of the farm property. More recently, Zach spoke about the birth of his and Tori’s third baby, which may have helped patch up his relationship with Matt post-feud.

In May 2022, Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World fame announced he was putting 16 acres of Roloff Farms on the market. “The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale,” Matt wrote on Instagram. “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. … The GOOD news … you never know what the future might hold for the ’93’ uncharted and pristine acres that do remain in the Roloff Family for all to enjoy!”

Unfortunately, this tipped fans off to the fact that a sale between Matt and either Zach or Jeremy Roloff didn’t work out. Zach expressed his disappointment and frustrations over losing the farm on the show. While speaking to the cameras, Zach admitted that he and Matt didn’t speak much after he told Matt he was moving out of Oregon with his family. “I haven’t talked to my dad much lately,” Zach explained.

Zach Roloff said he and Tori Roloff’s 3rd baby helped bring the Roloff family together

Zach and Tori Roloff have three kids — Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah. According to In Touch, Josiah was born on April 30, 2022. And it seems the additional baby in the Roloff family might help to bring Zach and Matt together after the Roloff Farms debacle.

Zach and Tori spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the effects of the grandchildren on the Roloff family. “Babies and birthdays and everything create opportunities to bring everyone together,” Zach explained. “A lot of hurt feelings have happened for everyone. We’re not innocent in all of this, either. But, it is what it is. It’s not our call. The whole family built the equity of that place, built it to what it is. But it’s not any of our calls but, you know, my dad’s. That’s his call, which is fine. I wish that it was played out a little bit more honest.”

Does Zach and Tori Roloff’s 3rd baby have dwarfism? They discussed the pregnancy on ‘Little People, Big World’

Josiah has achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism that Zach has. Zach spoke to Us Weekly about how his third child has a form of dwarfism and what that means for his family. Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2, also have dwarfism.

“He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia,” the Little People, Big World star told the publication.

“Just like I’m Tori, I have brown hair,” Tori noted. “I’m not a brunette — like, that’s not how I would classify myself.” Tori then noted it feels very “normal” to have another child with dwarfism in the Roloff family. “We have so many resources and there are a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and .… don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do,” she continued.

“We will definitely be advocates for people with dwarfism cause of our kids,” Zach added.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

