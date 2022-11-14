‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Says He’s ‘Not OK’ With Publicly Airing Dispute With Dad Matt Roloff on TLC Series

Family disputes are tough. Now, imagine that the arguments you’re having with your loved ones are broadcast on TV for everyone to see. That’s the situation that the Roloffs of Little People, Big World have found themselves in. A bitter disagreement over the future of Roloff farms is playing out on the family’s TLC series. Now, Zach Roloff is saying that he’d rather his family’s issues weren’t fodder for public comment.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Zach Roloff comments on issues with his dad, Matt Roloff

Zach Roloff on ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

RELATED: ‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Talks Show’s Future: ‘We Kind of Reevaluate’

Little People, Big World fans have been following the drama over the future of Roloff farms – and Zach’s fallout with his dad Matt Roloff – in the show’s now-airing 24th season. Matt weighed in on the situation in a Nov. 13 Instagram update. He made it clear he wasn’t thrilled to see the conflict play out on TV.

“How comfortable are you having to air the disagreement with your dad with all of America?” one of his followers asked.

“Not okay with it. It’s definitely expedited some things,” the dad of three replied.

Zach didn’t elaborate on what the show had “expedited.” But it sounds like his already serious rift with his father has only deepened as of late.

Zach says the family dispute is a ‘tough situation’

Zach and his dad have been at odds over the elder Roloff’s decision not to sell the family farm to his son. The two were unable to reach a financial agreement that worked for both of them. The dispute over the sale led to bad feelings and an estrangement that looks like it won’t easily be mended.

In a recent interview, Zach said he thought it would take time for him and his father to repair their relationship.

“It’s still pretty tough, yeah, it’s a tough situation,” Zach told Entertainment Tonight in late October. “I think a lot has happened. It’s gonna take a long time. I don’t think responsibility has been taken, but, again, we’re just raising our family.”

Matt seems slightly more optimistic about the future of his relationship with Zach.

“I would say that the status of the relationship, if I had to summarize it, it’s on the right path,” Matt told ET. “We’ve had some setbacks in recent years. We’ve shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released. But we’re definitely working.”

Zach’s wife Tori Roloff has said she might want to leave the TLC show

RELATED: ‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Says His Siblings ‘Separated’ Due to Roloff Farms Drama

The tension within the Roloff family has left Zach’s wife Tori Roloff focusing on her young family.

“I think it’s presented a good opportunity though for all of us to kind of step back and just remember that we’re family and that’s all that truly matters,” Tori told ET. “Putting our businesses and things aside for one another is, I feel like, the most important thing.”

She also seems to be looking toward a future beyond reality TV. Recently, a fan on Instagram asked if she would ever leave Little People, Big World.

“Yes,” she replied.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.