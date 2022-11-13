‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Says His Siblings ‘Separated’ Due to Roloff Farms Drama

TLC fans continue to watch the drama unfold on Little People, Big World Season 24. The season shows the fallout after Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff couldn’t agree on the Roloff Farms sale, thus causing Zach not to purchase any of the farm property. Recently, Zach talked about how his siblings have “separated” over the drama.

Why are Zach and Tori Roloff mad at Matt Roloff on ‘Little People, Big World’?

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

RELATED: ‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Wants Matt Roloff to ‘Hand’ Roloff Farms to the Kids, Insider Says

Zach and Tori Roloff continue to talk about Matt Roloff and Roloff Farms in Little People, Big World Season 24. The couple was excited to potentially purchase part of the property after Amy Roloff sold her half back to Matt. Unfortunately, Matt and Zach couldn’t agree on a price. While Matt maintains he gave all of his kids a fair opportunity to buy Roloff Farms, Zach doesn’t agree.

Amy Roloff weighed in on the current drama. She told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t believe Matt and Zach will ever be the same after what went down between them.

“This is a situation that’s not Hollywood,” Amy explained. “And it’s definitely not driven by episodes. I think people will just have to watch and see, but in the long run, my hope is that whatever works for them, they’ll come to something so that the kids and them can at least have some kind of relationship. They’ll never be the same. It’ll never be what it could have been, ever, ever, ever. But to work on what can it be. What does that look like moving forward in the future?”

Zach Roloff talked about how his siblings are affected by Roloff Farms

Fans watching Little People, Big World Season 24 see how the Roloff Farms drama directly affects Zach and Matt Roloff’s relationship. But the issues that the father and son are currently dealing with extend into the Roloff family. Zach told Entertainment Tonight that his estrangement from his father has affected his siblings.

“It’s just unfortunate the way things went down, but I think a lot of the siblings have kinda had enough of it and separated, which is totally sad and it’s unfortunate,” Zach shared. “In my opinion, we should be enjoying the time with the grandkids and enjoying this season of life as a family, lots of cousins, but we’re all kind of separated. It is what it is, though.”

Jeremy Roloff, Zach’s twin, also hoped to purchase part of Roloff Farms. Jeremy and Matt also couldn’t agree, thus leaving Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, to buy their own farm. Molly Roloff lives in Washington and stays out of the drama.

Jacob Roloff is reportedly living on Roloff Farms

#LPBW's Jacob Roloff landed himself a new "side gig" on Roloff Farms. ?https://t.co/t1lxWtIOOH — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) June 30, 2022

While Zach and Jeremy Roloff seemingly remain upset with Matt Roloff over Roloff Farms, Jacob Roloff seems closer to Matt than ever. While Jacob isn’t on Little People, Big World, he’s reportedly living on Roloff Farms property to save money. Matt also posts photos and videos on Instagram of Jacob working on the farm.

“Jacob and Isabel are living on the farm full time,” an insider told The Sun. “They were renting a place previously and are saving up while on the farm. [Jacob and Isabel] are living there to save money and help out on the farm. The rest of the family doesn’t mind, as Matt and Caryn get along so well with them.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.