‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Says Tori Roloff Gets ‘Mad’ at Him Over Major Parenting Difference

TLC’s Little People, Big World shows Zach and Tori Roloff’s family. The parents have children with the same type of dwarfism Zach has, and the couple details the unique challenges they face. In season 24 of the show, Zach said Tori gets upset with him over one major parenting difference.

How many kids do Zach and Tori Roloff have?

Zach and Tori Roloff have three children — Jackson, 5, Lilah, 2, and Josiah, born in 2022. Fans watching Little People, Big World get to follow the couple as they welcome Josiah into the world. Now that the baby’s here, they reflected on how Jackson and Lilah felt about the additional sibling.

“We were preparing ourselves for jealous moments or for things to kind of go awry every once in a while,” Tori explained to People. “But they literally haven’t. They’ve both been so affectionate and just in love with Josiah and it’s been so much fun to watch.”

Does the couple want more kids? It seems unlikely but possible. “I’d never say never because already I can’t believe that those first few days are already over,” Tori noted. “This one’s been more emotional this time just because I went into it with the mindset that this is most likely our last baby.”

Zach Roloff says Tori Roloff gets ‘mad’ at him in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24

While Zach and Tori Roloff make an incredible parenting team, they don’t always see eye to eye. Their parenting differences are exemplified in Little People, Big World Season 24.

“My tolerance is so much different than Tori,” Zach explains to the cameras, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Tori’s tolerance for crying, anything is very, very small. And then she gets mad at me. She’s like, ‘Zach, are you just going to let him cry?’ I’m like, he’s been crying for two minutes. Nowhere near my limit. So, the whole nighttime routine can be very challenging.”

Zach also noted he and Tori sometimes feel “outnumbered” by their kids, as they all have different needs. “And it’s like we’re getting pulled in different directions,” he added. “But, we’re super blessed with three kids, healthy kids, and very good, well-behaved kids.”

The parents don’t want their kids around Caryn Chandler, Matt Roloff’s girlfriend

Fans watch Zach and Tori Roloff raise their kids in Washington in Little People, Big World Season 24. The couple moved out of Oregon after Zach didn’t purchase Roloff Farms from Matt Roloff. Since the failed agreement between the father and son, Zach and Tori’s relationship with Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, has suffered.

Zach and Tori told the cameras this season that they don’t want their children hanging out with Caryn due to the family strife. “The kids loved them,” Tori said regarding Matt and Caryn. “But, no matter what, when you have two adults, and there are kids involved, if those two adults don’t get along well, the relationship with the kids is going to suffer.”

While Caryn wasn’t sure if she’d get to meet Josiah, it seems she had the chance to at a recent Roloff family gathering for Matt’s late father.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

