‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Talks Moving On From Roloff Farms Sale

TLC viewers keep up with the Roloff Farms drama shown on Little People, Big World. Matt Roloff told the rest of the Roloff family that he plans on selling several acres of the farm property, prompting a severe response from Amy Roloff. Additionally, he and Zach Roloff had a falling out after Zach failed to strike a deal with Matt over buying some acreage. Recently, Zach talked about moving on from the Roloff Farms sale.

Roloff Farms is 108 acres, and Matt Roloff posted on Instagram about selling 16 acres of the property. “The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale,” the Little People, Big World star wrote. He then explained how he hoped to keep all of the farm property in the family, but that dream was “not meant to be.”

“My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale,” Matt continued. “Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments … and even though a substantial family discount and a ‘gift of equity’ was offered by both Amy and I … they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time.”

Zach Roloff didn’t take well to Matt posting about selling Roloff Farms. “My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out,” Zach wrote on Instagram, as captured by Reddit.

Did Zach and Matt Roloff make up? Zach talks moving on from Roloff Farms

Zach and Matt Roloff clearly have issues this season on Little People, Big World. So, where do the father and son duo stand now? Zach spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his relationship with Matt post-Roloff Farms going up for sale.

“I think I said my piece, and that’s that,” Zach said. “The farm’s going to sell, it’ll be sold apparently, but we are up here. … We’re pretty excited about starting our new life up here,” he added, mentioning his move to Washington with Tori Roloff and their kids.

Regarding the possibility of a future joint sale, Zach squashed the idea. “I’m not the only sibling involved here … it would’ve been nice, but it’s not our call. There’s nothing we can do about it. You gotta move on. We gotta do what’s best for us.”

When it comes to Zach and Matt, Zach reiterated that they’re “family” — and that trumps everything. “We had a discussion since that all happened on social media. … And now we’ve moved on.”

Amy Roloff disagrees with Matt Roloff selling the farm outside of the family

Zach and Matt Roloff were able to move on from the Roloff Farms issues. But Amy Roloff also expressed disappointment in Matt. Amy and Matt discussed Matt’s decision to sell 16 acres of Roloff Farms on Little People, Big World this season.

“I’m still sad that one of the kids doesn’t have it … I think you went crazy or something,” Amy tells Matt in a new clip from the show, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know the details of the negotiations of what you dealt with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can’t afford that.”

Amy then noted that the 93 acres Matt’s holding on to are solely for Matt. “It’s not part of the family anymore,” she added.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

