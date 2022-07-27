‘Little People, Big World’: Zach and Tori Roloff Allegedly Miss Jeremy Roloff’s Housewarming Party

The most recent season of TLC’s hit series Little People, Big World showed severe cracks within the Roloff family. Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff had a falling out due to Roloff Farms ownership, and Jeremy Roloff left the show several years ago. Recently, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff threw a housewarming party — and it looks like Zach and Tori Roloff didn’t go.

Did Jeremy Roloff buy Roloff Farms? He and Audrey Roloff threw a housewarming party

Matt Roloff officially put several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale. In Little People, Big World, Matt discussed the possibility of selling the farm property outside of the Roloff family, which greatly disappointed Amy and Zach Roloff. Matt said he offered to sell the acreage to either Jeremy Roloff or Zach, but neither of his kids could agree.

So, what happened with Roloff Farms? Ultimately, Jeremy Roloff didn’t buy it, but he and Audrey found a farm of their own to purchase. “After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon, we bought a farm!” Audrey wrote in a June 2022 newsletter, according to Reddit. ” … It all happened pretty fast, as things do these days in real estate. We closed last month and have already begun a few projects. Stay tuned on Instagram for a tour coming soon!”

Audrey and Jeremy threw a housewarming/birthday party for the new place. “The Redneck Yacht Club breakin’ in the new house with some fun and games,” Audrey captioned her Instagram post on July 24, 2022.

What happened between Zach and Jeremy Roloff? Zach and Tori Roloff didn’t seem to attend

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s housewarming party involved many of their friends and some family — but it looks like Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff didn’t attend. The video Audrey posted to Instagram doesn’t show them, though it does show Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel.

So, did something happen between Zach and Jeremy? According to In Touch, a source told The Sun that the twins had a falling out in August 2021. The insider noted that they had a severe argument that resulted in them not speaking at the time, as Zach didn’t think Jeremy treated him respectfully.

It’s unclear where the twins stand with each other a year later. Zach and Tori Roloff now live in Washington, so they could’ve had other commitments keeping them from the housewarming bash.

Why did Jeremy Roloff leave ‘Little People, Big World’?

While Zach and Tori Roloff continue filming on Little People, Big World, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff took a step back from the show. So, why did they choose to leave?

“Fourteen years is a long time to do anything, and I just reached a point where it was never something I really said ‘yes’ to, I just grew up doing it,” Jeremy told Access. “It’s been amazing. If you asked me if I would do it all over again, I would say yes … but it’s a long time. Time to do something else.”

Years later, Jeremy told a fan on Instagram that he didn’t want any association with the show. “For many reasons, but in short, it became something I didn’t want to associate with anymore,” he told the fan, according to Reddit. “It’s become that athlete that won’t hang up the cleats, so he’s doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process. Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on TV.”

