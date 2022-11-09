‘Little People, Big World’: Zach and Tori Roloff Explain Why Caryn Chandler Can’t See Their Kids

TLC stars Zach and Tori Roloff are still feuding with Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler in Little People, Big World Season 24. During the previous season, Zach hoped to purchase part of Roloff Farms from Matt — but they couldn’t agree on the sale. Now, Zach and Tori don’t want their children around Caryn, Matt’s girlfriend. Here’s why.

‘Little People, Big World’ stars Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff are still feuding over Roloff Farms

Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff may never see eye to eye on Roloff Farms. Zach had high hopes of owning part of Amy Roloff’s half of Roloff Farms after she sold her half to Matt. Unfortunately, Matt and Zach couldn’t agree on a price. Jeremy Roloff was also interested in buying Roloff Farms, but he and Matt couldn’t agree.

Zach expressed his serious disappointment about the Roloff Farms drama on the show. To make matters worse, Matt decided to put the property up for sale. While he took the farm off the market after it didn’t sell, Zach and Amy were shocked and disappointed by Matt’s choice.

So, where do Zach and Matt stand today? “It’s still pretty tough, yeah, it’s a tough situation,” Zach told Entertainment Tonight. “I think a lot has happened. It’s going to take a long time. I don’t think responsibility has been taken, but, again, we’re just raising our family.”

Zach and Tori Roloff explained why Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, can’t see their kids

Zach and Tori Roloff remain close with Amy Roloff. But they’re estranged from Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. In a clip from Little People, Big World Season 24 shared by Entertainment Tonight, Zach and Tori explain why they don’t want their kids around Caryn — especially after the birth of Josiah, their third child.

“There still hasn’t been any recognization from Caryn or my dad,” Zach told the cameras. “They still think they did nothing wrong. I don’t see how Caryn doesn’t see that my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, you got into family business here. … I hold my dad responsible for that breakdown in that relationship.”

Tori then said that Matt and Caryn were “amazing” to their family in the past. “The kids loved them,” Tori said of the couple. “But, no matter what, when you have two adults, and there are kids involved, if those two adults don’t get along well, the relationship with the kids is going to suffer.”

Caryn Chandler wants the feud to end

Caryn Chandler had a close relationship with Zach and Tori Roloff’s kids in previous seasons of Little People, Big World. Now, a source tells The Sun that Caryn wants the feud to end even if that means Matt Roloff has to give Zach Roloff Farms.

“Caryn is ready to just have Matt hand the farm over and they can go to Arizona and retire,” the source said. “That would be her dream scenario, but whether Matt agrees is yet to be decided.”

“She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama,” the source also noted of Caryn.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

