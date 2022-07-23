‘Little People, Big World’: Zach and Tori Roloff Say They Don’t Want Roloff Farms in Old Clip

Roloff Farms has been the center of controversy in the latest season of the TLC series, Little People, Big World. The season follows the Roloff family as Matt Roloff decides what happens with several acres of farm property. Zach Roloff ultimately decided against buying Roloff Farms property, but an early clip from the series shows he and Tori Roloff once said they weren’t interested in buying at all.

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC UK via YouTube

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff once owned Roloff Farms together. Unfortunately, after their divorce, Amy decided she needed to move from the large farmhouse and into a place of her own. She sold Matt Roloff her half of the property, including the large home the exes grew up in with the kids. As of 2022, Matt Roloff owns all of Roloff Farms — but he’s looking to sell.

“The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale,” Matt wrote on Instagram on May 15, 2022. “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come.”

Both Jeremy Roloff and Zach Roloff were interested in potentially buying some of Roloff Farms. Unfortunately, the twins’ sales fell through. They couldn’t come to an agreement with Matt. Jeremy Roloff then bought his own farm, and Zach Roloff moved to Washington.

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff said they didn’t want to buy Roloff Farms in an old clip

Zach and Tori Roloff hoped to come to an agreement for purchasing part of Roloff Farms. Unfortunately, the latest season of Little People, Big World shows extreme tension between Matt Roloff and Zach regarding the property.

Now, an old Little People, Big World clip from season 16, episode 8 is resurfacing on Reddit. The clip from 2016-2017 shows Zach talking to Jeremy Roloff about the possibility of ever taking over the farm. He and Tori also speak to the cameramen about it.

“I don’t know if Tori and Me would ever live on the farm,” Zach told Jeremy. “Our dream is to have a nice, little, cute house with a dog, husband, kids. You know what I’m saying?”

“Dad’s discussed the compound idea with me, but we’re pretty comfortable in our house,” Zach then told the cameras.

“We’re comfortable being close,” Tori verified.

“We love supporting the farm, and helping out at the farm, and visiting, but I think we’re pretty good with having our own domain,” Zach added.

Are Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff speaking?

The tension between Matt and Zach Roloff on Little People, Big World is palpable. So, where do they stand now?

It looks like the father and son have managed to put their feuding aside. But Matt and Zach had a public spat on social media. After Matt posted an update about what’s happening with Roloff Farms, Zach commented, “My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out. Once again, like he has for most of his life, not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then [manipulating] the fan base to make himself come out OK.”

On the show, Zach also mentioned he doesn’t speak to Matt much after they couldn’t agree on a Roloff Farms deal. It’s unclear where they stand after the show, but the Instagram comment is likely a hint.

