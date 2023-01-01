‘Little People, Big World’: Zach and Tori Roloff Want Amy Roloff to Move Out of Oregon

TLC fans keeping up with Little People, Big World Season 24 know Zach and Tori Roloff moved away from Oregon. After Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce, Zach hoped to own some of Amy’s half of Roloff Farms. But Zach’s deal with Matt fell through, leaving him without any of the property. Recently, Tori took to her Instagram Stories and said she and Zach want Amy to move out of Oregon as well. Here’s what happened.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Tori Roloff said she and Zach Roloff want Amy Roloff to move

Zach and Tori Roloff aspired to own part of Roloff Farms, but they couldn’t strike a deal with Matt Roloff. According to Zach, Matt wouldn’t sell any of Roloff Farms to him for an affordable price — and his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, also couldn’t afford the property. But Matt disagrees. Matt claims he offered the farm property for half the typical price. Little People, Big World Season 24 shows how Matt and Zach’s relationship deteriorated due to the Roloff Farms drama.

Ultimately, Zach and Tori stopped trying to own part of the farm. They moved to Battle Ground, Washington, where they’re raising their three young kids.

Amy Roloff still lives close to Roloff Farms despite having nothing to do with the farm property anymore. Because Tori and Zach still have a great relationship with Amy, they want her to move closer to them. Tori told a fan on her Instagram Stories that she wants Amy to move to Washington.

“Would you ever move closer to Amy?” a fan asked Tori.

“No, but we’re trying to convince her to follow us!” Tori told the fan.

Where do Amy Roloff and Chris Marek live now?

Amy Roloff lived with Matt Roloff on Roloff Farms for about three decades, and she had an extremely difficult time moving away. Now, she lives in her own place just 15 minutes from the property.

In Touch Weekly reports Amy lives in a four-bedroom home in Hillsboro, Oregon. The home sports an open floor plan with a huge kitchen and backyard for all of Amy’s grandkids to play in. “I try and have my grandkids, Jackson, you know, have a good time at my house because they’re at Mimi’s house, and it’s a very short time,” Amy said about her home during an episode of Little People, Big World. “So, I wanna make it fun, I wanna make it special and it made me feel good that he had the ‘best Mimi in the world,’ What grandma doesn’t want to hear that?”

Amy might not stay in her Hillsboro home forever, though. A fan asked Amy via Instagram if she’d ever move. She answered, “Chris and I would love to … in a couple more years.”

Who owns the farmhouse on Roloff Farms?

Matt Roloff is currently the sole owner of Roloff Farms, including the farmhouse. And it doesn’t look like that’s changing anytime soon. In Little People, Big World Season 24, Matt shared his difficulties selling Roloff Farms. After none of his kids would purchase Roloff Farms at the price he offered, he made it known that he might have to defer to plan B: renting Roloff Farms for short-term stays.

Recently, Matt put his short-term rental plan in motion. “Plan B is actually taking place right now,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “All of the families that looked at the farm but couldn’t get their heads around the long-term commitment of purchasing it are now gonna be able to stay here as a short-term rental, so I think Airbnb. We’re gonna set the farm up for more people to share it, for a week or less than a week. So we’re very excited about that.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

