Rolling Stone once released a list of the 100 greatest musicians and deemed The Beatles artistically superior to Little Richard. The “Good Golly, Miss Molly” singer responded to the list in an essay. In a similar vein, Paul McCartney had a lot to say about Little Richard.

Little Richard said he led the way for The Beatles and The Rolling Stones

In 2010, Rolling Stone released their list of the 100 greatest artists. The Beatles topped the list, while Little Richard came in at No. 8. The “Tutti Frutti” singer wrote an essay for the list.

“I appreciate being picked one of the top 100 performers, but who is No. 1 and who is No. 2 doesn’t matter to me anymore,” he said. “Because it won’t be who I think it should be. The Rolling Stones started with me, but they’re going to always be in front of me. The Beatles started with me — at the Star Club in Hamburg, Germany, before they ever made an album — but they’re going to always be in front of me.”

The ‘Tutti Frutti’ singer said he paved the way for James Brown and Jimi Hendrix too

Little Richard felt he had influence beyond The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. “James Brown, Jimi Hendrix — these people started with me,” he said. “I fed them, I talked to them, and they’re going to always be in front of me.” In addition to The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Brown, and Hendrix all placed higher on the list than Little Richard — and Little Richard clearly paved the way for all of them!

Regardless, the “Long Tall Sally” star looked back on his career fondly. “But it’s a joy just to still be here,” he said. “I think that when people want joy and fun and happiness, they want to hear the old-time rock ‘n’ roll. And I’m just glad I was a part of that.” Despite that, Little Richard still wrote that he hadn’t received the recognition he deserved.

Little Richard meant a lot to Paul McCartney and inspired the B-side of The Beatles’ ‘Help!’

According to the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Little Richard’s gruff vocal stylings on “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally” impacted Paul when he was a kid. Paul went on to memorize a medley of Little Richard’s hits. His ability to play those songs impressed a young John Lennon.

Paul also admitted that Little Richard inspired The Beatles’ music. Paul mimicked his predecessor’s singing on the song “I’m Down.” That tune served as the B-side to the far more famous “Help!” That was quite the pairing! The A-side showed off The Beatles’ newfound interest in Bob Dylanesque folk-rock music while the B-side paid tribute to their roots in 1950s rock ‘n’ roll. While “I’m Down” didn’t change the world, it appeared on Rock ‘n’ Roll Music, a popular compilation of the Fab Four’s rock tunes.

Little Richard deserved more critical and commercial recognition but he has a profound musical legacy.