Lizzo Denied Engagement Rumors by Calling Her Relationship ‘a Bromance’

Pop star Lizzo has been a staple on the music scene since 2019, following her first No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts.” Known for her bold, confident stage presence and body positivity, she has maintained her popularity over the years. While Lizzo remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, regularly releasing hot new songs, fans often speculate about her love life. In light of recent engagement rumors, Lizzo opened up, talking about her boyfriend Myke Wright and dishing on her unique relationship with social media.

Lizzo is reportedly dating Myke Wright

Not long after Lizzo became a superstar, fans developed a rabid interest in her personal life. While the singer has often talked about different celebs that she has crushes on, including Trevor Noah and Chris Evans, she’s kept her actual romantic entanglements much closer to the vest.

Since early 2021, rumors have swirled that Lizzo is dating comedian Myke Wright. The rumors were solidified when the two were spotted canoodling on a beach in the summer of 2021. Lizzo and Wright worked together in 2016 on the MTV series Wonderland, clearly establishing a solid connection. Recently, Lizzo took to Instagram to share several sweet photos of herself and Wright on the red carpet at the premiere of her reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, including one image featuring Wright holding Lizzo’s pink-gloved hand.

What did Lizzo say about engagement rumors?

The photo of Wright and Lizzo included one detail that fans quickly latched on to. The singer was not only holding Wright’s hand, but she was rocking a diamond flower ring on the finger traditionally reserved for engagement rings. According to Glamour, while Lizzo didn’t mention anything about an engagement in her Instagram post, many fans and media outlets immediately concluded that the two had gotten engaged.

However, in a recent interview with Elle, Lizzo disputes the rumors of her engagement. When directly asked about her relationship with Wright, and whether she’s engaged to the comedian, she joked, “it’s a bromance.”

Lizzo admitted that she has a complicated relationship with social media and the rumor mill

Lizzo’s joke seems to indicate that she and Wright are not engaged. But it’s also possible that the singer has decided to keep any romantic developments to herself. Certainly, Lizzo establishes parameters regarding social media. She accepts it as part of her job as a public figure while keeping her distance from it. “I think I have a very healthy relationship with the way that I view the digital world,” Lizzo told Elle. “I was born before it was everywhere you go, before it was the official news source, and before it was an obligatory or a necessity in your career.”

She continued. “I don’t need social media, social media needs me. Social media literally needs people to function. I don’t need to go on the internet and feel better about stuff anymore,” she finished. Ultimately, Lizzo hopes to put positive energy into the world, providing a “support system” for those who might need one.

