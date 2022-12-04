Lizzo Will Only Get Married for 1 Reason, and It Has Nothing to Do With Love

Lizzo is an icon. However, she’s an icon that likes to keep her private life away from the public eye. That’s why fans were shocked when Lizzo officially confirmed that she had a long-term boyfriend in April 2022. The pair met in 2016, worked on some hosting gigs together, and kept their relationship under wraps for quite a few years. Lizzo’s recent revelation has many fans wondering if the singer will decide to get married. Read on to find out what Lizzo has said about marriage and why she would never get married purely out of love.

Lizzo is finally letting fans get a glimpse at her love life

Unlike many of her fellow pop singers and rappers, Lizzo has kept her love life pretty private since breaking into the industry nearly a decade ago. The 34-year-old released her first studio album, Lizzobangers, in 2013. This album was followed up by Big Grrrl Small World in 2015. Lizzo’s first major-label EP Coconut Oil was released in 2016. However, mainstream success did not come for Lizzo until 2019, with the release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You.

Two of Lizzo’s singles that helped send her to the top of the charts were “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.” In 2020, at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she received eight Grammy nominations which was the most for any artist that year. Of the eight nominations, Lizzo took home top honors in three categories: Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song “Jerome.”

In 2021, Lizzo released the single “Rumors,” which featured Cardi B. This song reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2022, she released her fourth studio album, Special, which features the single “About Damn Time,” which quickly rose to Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Throughout all her career success, Lizzo also found time to foster a new relationship. She recently gave fans a glimpse into her budding relationship with her new beau Myke Wright. However, Lizzo’s views on love and marriage are a little bit outside of tradition.

Get to know her new beau Myke Wright

Myke Wright and Lizzo on MTV’s ‘Wonderland’ | Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for MTV

Along with her impressive music career, Lizzo is a social media guru. The singer has 13M+ Instagram followers and 25.9M+ followers on TikTok. With so many people watching her every move, she has been determined to keep much of her private life off her social media accounts. However, someone else recently decided to make Lizzo’s relationship with Myke Wright public knowledge. While Lizzo isn’t necessarily bothered by the announcement, she did tell Vanity Fair that how her relationship news broke was “bizarre.”

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Lizzo dished on her relationship as well as her views on marriage. The musician told Vanity Fair that a fan just spotted her out with Myke, snapped a picture on their iPhone, and that picture began circulating online. Regarding Myke, Lizzo described her boyfriend as a comedian, actor, musician, and artist. The singer went on to say, “I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in love. And that’s it.” According to Elle Australia, Lizzo and Myke go way back in the industry, as the duo actually co-hosted MTV’s music series, Wonderland in 2016. According to IMDb, Myke has also created a respectable stand-up comedy and acting career.

What are Lizzo’s views on love and marriage?

After her relationship went public, Lizzo was also on the radio show The Breakfast Club. While on the show, she discussed how she doesn’t really believe in monogamy. She asked rhetorically, “Is monogamy a religion?” Before going on to say, “People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.”

When asked if she has considered marriage, Lizzo responded, “Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together. I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage.” Only time will tell if she decides to take the plunge with Myke and have a fabulous wedding of her own.

