How Lizzo Maintains a Healthy Relationship With Social Media: ‘I Have a Therapist’

Lizzo is one of the most successful recording artists in the industry. The “Rumors” singer has amassed quite a social media fan base, with millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok. But, the icon’s Twitter presence is not as strong. She left the platform in 2020 because of constant harassment and body-shaming.

Despite her struggles, Lizzo has finally developed a healthier relationship with social media. Now, she has a therapist to help her navigate the hurtful comments.

Lizzo has a fierce social media presence

Lizzo performs at FOMO Festival 2020 at The Trusts Arena on January 15, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. | Dave Simpson/WireImage

In 2022, Lizzo released her album Special. Billboard calls it “the most talked-about album of the year.” Much to the artist’s delight, the debut had her trending alongside Beyoncé on Twitter.

Despite leaving the social media platform two years ago, she returned to Twitter to promote not only her music but also her size-inclusive shapewear brand, Yitty.

Essence reported the pop star left social media in 2020 with a tweet that read, “Yeah, I can’t do this s*** no more. Too many trolls. I’ll be back when I feel like it.” The message was in response to an author that claimed the singer’s success was the result of “an obesity epidemic in America.”

Last summer, the performer posted an emotional response to Instagram Live after receiving “racist and fatphobic comments.” She tearfully said, “It doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you.”

Lizzo put the haters behind her and is now proudly promoting her accomplishments across all social media platforms. The “Truth Hurts” singer recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second time with “About Damn Time.” Additionally, her Amazon Prime Video series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, received six Emmy nominations. And her Yitty line partnered with the athletic brand Fabletics.

Lizzo talks about her experience with social media

Wrapped in yellow Balenciaga caution tape from head to toe, Lizzo recently graced the cover of Elle UK for a personal interview titled “Lizzo Unwrapped.”

In the interview, Lizzo spoke about her boundaries. “I think I have a very healthy relationship with the way that I view the digital world,” she stated. The business mogul claims that she now approaches social media the same way she connects with her music. She is passionate about helping her fans who don’t have an outlet, support system, or financial freedom.

The “Jerome” singer said, “I don’t want people to have to suffer like I do. If I can give somebody a cheat code, or if I can give somebody the recipe so they can make their own sauce, I’m gonna do it.”

Lizzo exclaimed, “I don’t need social media, social media needs me. Social media literally needs people to function.” She explained, “I don’t need to go on the internet and feel better about stuff anymore. I have a therapist.” Lizzo continued citing more of her support system: “I have best friends. I have an amazing team around me who I can talk to.”

Lizzo’s reach across various social media platforms

Lizzo has an enormous social media reach, with more than 41 million followers.

The “Juice” singer is hugely popular on TikTok, with 24.9 million followers. According to KIIS FM, “About Damn Time” has become the latest rage on the platform, inspiring millions of fans to take the Lizzo dance challenge.

On Instagram, Lizzo has 12.8 million followers. Her Twitter account is growing in popularity again with 2 million followers, and Lizzo’s Facebook feed has 1.3 million followers.

Lizzo is currently living her best life and using her social media popularity to promote her music, Yitty, and most importantly, body positivity, leaving all the haters in the rearview.

