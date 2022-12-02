Lizzo Names the 1st Song She Made Without Her Ego

Lizzo is known for her body positivity, especially in her original music. With the 2015 release “My Skin,” the artist noticed she was creating something impactful — and wasn’t “feeding [her] ego.” Here’s what we learned about the “Juice” singer.

Lizzo released ‘My Skin’ off ‘Big Grrrl Small World’

Artist Lizzo performs at FOMO Festival 2020 at The Trusts Arena | Dave Simpson/WireImage

Lizzo is the artist behind “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” and “About Damn Time,” known for her body positivity and, recently, her size-inclusive shapewear brand — Yitty. Even in 2015, Lizzo sang about self-love with the original song “My Skin.”

“Learning to love yourself and like learning to love your body is like a whole journey that I feel like every person, but more specifically, women, have to go through,” Lizzo says in the introduction. “So, I feel like doing this is a good way to kind of break through and kind of seal the last chapter of the ‘learning to love’ and just loving.”

The song has since been removed from Spotify, as has most songs from Big Grrrl Small World. On YouTube, the official “My Skin” music video holds over 2 million views and features Lizzo and other women embracing their beauty.

“I woke up in this, I woke up in this,” Lizzo sings in the extended hook, as a reference to Beyoncé’s “Flawless.” “In my skin / I can’t wash it away, so you can’t take it from me / /My brown skin / /Oh, I can’t wash it away / No, you can’t take it from me / My skin, your skin.”

Lizzo thinks ‘My Skin’ was a song that became ‘bigger than [her]’

Now, Lizzo is a Grammy Award-winning artist. In an EW interview, Lizzo commented on her platform and when she first realized that she could use music to make an impact.

“There’s a specific moment in time, which I think is just very cinematic of me [laughs], but it’s true,” Lizzo noted. “I wrote a song, ‘My Skin,’ and that song really was bigger than me. And I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t feeding my ego. This is serving a purpose. This is being used to heal — and even if you didn’t get to the healing process, to just feel.’”

“I didn’t want to make music that served my ego anymore,” she continued. “I wanted to make music that served a greater good. And I think it started with that song.”

Lizzo released her HBO MAX documentary, ‘Love, Lizzo’ in 2022

Lizzo even offered fans an inside look at her stardom thanks to her recently released HBO MAX documentary, Love, Lizzo. The production featured clips of Lizzo’s mother and some of her biggest career moments.

The same year, this artist released her full-length album Special, which featured the chart-topping song “About Damn Time.” Now, music by Lizzo is available on most major streaming platforms.

