Lizzo Treats Her Anxiety With Mushrooms

Lizzo is a chart-topping artist, releasing Special and “About Damn Time” in 2022. She also openly speaks about having anxiety and depression, sharing during an interview with David Letterman that she treats her anxiety with mushrooms.

Lizzo often comments on her experience with anxiety and depression

Artist Lizzo performs live from Miami Beach at the Platinum Studio for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 Performance | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express

Lizzo is the chart-topping songwriter behind “Truth Hurts,” “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” “Juice,” and “Good As Hell.” She appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and performed at the Grammy Awards.

Lizzo is also an advocate for body positivity, debuting her line of shapewear — Yitty. Aside from her open support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ community, Lizzo discusses her experience with mental health.

“Fame happens to you, and it’s more of an observation of you. People become famous, and it’s like — my DNA didn’t change. Nothing changed about me,” Lizzo said during an interview with Variety.

“My anxiety didn’t go away,” she continued. “My depression didn’t go away. The things that I love didn’t go away. I’m still myself. But the way y’all look at me and perceive me has changed. It’s a very weird, kind of formless thing.”

During a 2019 interview with Vogue, this artist revealed that anxiety sometimes impacts her live performances — it even “fuels” who she is as a performer and “as an artist.”

“When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I’m performing, and I just go crazy…,” Lizzo said. “I know that is not the case for everyone. I don’t know if my body just, like, out of a desperate need to find a place for my anxiety or find a use for it, takes it and puts it there.”

Lizzo is micro-dosing mushrooms to treat her anxiety

Lizzo appeared alongside David Letterman for his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. There, she discussed music, the Black Lives Matter movement, and her mental health. Recently, the artist has been using mushrooms to help alleviate her anxiety.

“I always microdose,” Lizzo said. “I break off, like, the smallest possible nugget, like a crumb, and then I eat that first because I don’t wanna just dive in and go down the rabbit hole.”

“You get real settled,” she continued. “You get happy. You reject artificial things. Sometimes technology kind of challenges you, and you’re like, ‘Wait a minute, I was here first. How you gonna tell me what to do?’ I mean, my iPhone said, ‘Time to wake up.’ And I was like, ‘Listen, buddy, I’ll tell you!’”

Lizzo recently released her album ‘Special’ in 2022

This artist keeps busy, officially releasing her album Special in 2022. That collection featured her song “About Damn Time,” which received over 340 million Spotify plays. Music by Lizzo is available on most major streaming platforms.

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor for support.

RELATED: How Lizzo Maintains a Healthy Relationship With Social Media: ‘I Have a Therapist’