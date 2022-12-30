Locations in France Where ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Filmed

Like previous seasons, Emily in Paris Season 3 includes plenty of French scenery. From Gabriel’s restaurant to the opera house, many fans are curious about these locations in reality. Discover where to find the locations in France where the Netflix series filmed.

[SPOILER ALERT: Mild spoilers ahead regarding the third season of Emily in Paris.]

Lily Collins in front of Galerie Patrick Fourtin as Emily Cooper | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Gabriel’s restaurant scenes are filmed at an Italian bistro

Emily spends much of her time at Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) restaurant in season 3 of the Netflix series. Her handsome neighbor is the head chef at Les Deux Compères, a restaurant Antoine Lambert (William Abadie) helps Gabriel become the owner of in Emily in Paris Season 2.

Gabriel’s restaurant may serve French cuisine in the series, but in reality, it’s the Italian bistro Terra Nera. “A stone’s throw from the Pantheon is a small restaurant where Italian gastronomy,” the restaurant’s website reads. “A former butcher’s shop dating from the 19th century, this establishment is a meeting place for the flavors of Italy.”

Savoir, AKA Agence Grateau, is a real-life art gallery

The building that houses the Savoir offices, which become Sylvie’s company Agence Grateau in season 3 of Emily in Paris, really houses the Galerie Patrick Fourtin. “The Galerie Patrick Fourtin specializes in 20th-century furniture and Decorative Arts, among which include the great recognized creators of French and international Art Deco,” the gallery’s website reads.

“With a marked interest in the furniture of renowned or more confidential artists and sculptors that it strives to bring to the fore, the gallery honors 20th-century furniture in all its diversity through selected exceptional works,” the site continues. “It has always presented creations by contemporary artists in parallel.”

The Palais Garnier opera house appears in season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’

In the first season of Emily in Paris, Emily attends a performance of Swan Lake. There, she gushes about her love of Gossip Girl to fashion designer Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet).

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Arnold Binard as Laurent G | Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

This scene takes place in the 19th-century Palais Garnier opera house. The locale pops up again in season 3 of Emily in Paris. Fans can spot it in the episode Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and her husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard) attend the opera for their anniversary.

The Balloon Museum Gabriel and Emily stumble upon was in Paris briefly

After an awkward outing with Mindy (Ashley Park) and her boyfriend Nicolas (Paul Forman), Emily and Gabriel wander around Paris looking for something to do. They stumble upon the Balloon Museum, which exhibited in Paris in April and September 2022.

Lily Collins as Emily | Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

The exhibit is no longer open in France. However, those interested in attending can check the website to see where the Balloon Museum is exhibiting next.

Château de Lalisse from ‘Emily in Paris’ is really Château de Sonnay

After their engagement, Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel celebrate at her family’s Château de Lalisse. The real life location is home to a beautiful French castle that has appeared in previous seasons of Emily in Paris. “The Château de Sonnay is a former stronghold with the right of Upper, Middle and Lower Justice,” the castle’s website reads. It has been around since the Neolithic period.

The site continues: “Always appreciated for its southern exposure, halfway up the hillside, with a semi-plunging view of the Vienne valley, ‘Sonnay’ is a site much appreciated for its relaxed lifestyle cradled to the rhythm of Touraine indolence.”

See these French locations and more in Emily in Paris on Netflix.