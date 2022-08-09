‘Locke & Key’ Season 3: What Time Are Episodes on Netflix?

Locke & Key Season 3 debuts on Netflix on Aug. 10, and the final outing will conclude the Locke family’s adventures at Keyhouse. Needless to say, fans can expect plenty of big reveals in the coming episodes — and more trouble from Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira), as well as new villain Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand). So, what is the release time for Locke & Key Season 3?

Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Darby Stanchfield, and Jackson Robert Scott in ‘Locke & Key’ Season 3 | Netflix

Locke & Key is a Netflix original series, so season 3 will likely drop at the same time Netflix releases its other shows. New episodes typically become available on the platform around 12 a.m. PST, so that’s when fans can look for Locke & Key on Aug. 10.

If you’re in another time zone, here’s when the next chapter will premiere:

CST: 2 a.m.

EST: 3 a.m.

BST: 8 a.m..

CEST: 9 a.m.

IST: 12:30 p.m.

AEST: 5 p.m.

If your time zone isn’t listed above, you can also use Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter to learn when season 3 debuts in your region. All of the new episodes will drop at once, so fans won’t have to worry about keeping up week to week. But how many episodes are in Locke & Key Season 3 in total?

Episode count for ‘Locke & Key’ Season 3

So, now that we know when new episodes of Locke & Key will arrive on Netflix, let’s cover how many fans can expect from season 3.

The series’ next outing will consist of eight episodes in total, making it slightly shorter than Locke & Key‘s previous seasons. Both season 1 and 2 clocked in at 10 episodes each, offering nearly 10 hours of content for viewers to enjoy.

The shorter episode count may come as a disappointment to fans, especially since Locke & Key Season 3 is the Netflix show’s final outing. Still, it sounds like the creators had a plan for how to wrap things up — and eight installments still leaves plenty of time to tell another story.

The Netflix series is ending with this outing

That’s right, Locke & Key is ending with season 3 — so, the next batch of episodes will wrap the Locke family’s story once and for all.

Deadline reported that the next outing would conclude the show’s run back in April, and Locke & Key‘s final season received its first teaser during Netflix Geeked Week in June. It’s no doubt bittersweet having to say goodbye. However, fans can find relief in the fact that the creators intended the third season as the show’s last.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill admitted they’d always had a three-season plan in mind:

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion. As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted.”

In a world full of TV cancellations, it’s a comfort that Locke & Key will go out as intended.

Don’t miss Locke & Key Season 3 when it debuts on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

