This Key ‘Lockwood & Co.’ Prop was Ruined by a Glass of Milk

Props play a huge part in ensuring a movie or TV show set comes to life, and as such, productions tend to allocate huge budgets for them. However, accidents do occur sometimes, and props get destroyed. While there are usually backup props for any damage caused, the destroyed prop can affect a shoot. One key Lockwood & Co. prop was ruined after an actor accidentally spilled milk on it.

‘Lockwood & Co.’ is now streaming on Netflix

Lockwood & Co. is a new Netflix series set in an alternate reality where ghosts are real, and touch is deadly to the living. The rise of these ghosts has led to the creation of an industry responsible for ending them.

The story begins with a flashback of a 13-year-old Lucy sitting in an office with her mother, who has just learned that her daughter has a particular gift for “listening” to apparitions. The show takes place at a time when large corporations and adults partner to send young gifted children to war with ghosts without a safety net in case of an accident.

Lucy sees for herself how selfish such institutions are after her colleagues die, even after warning their employer of the danger. Instead of receiving help after the horrific incident, the court and her mother side with her boss, and they ask Lucy to apologize.

Having had enough, Lucy leaves for London and meets Anthony Lockwood and his sidekick George Cubbins. The duo have their own agency and are the only ones willing to take Lucy in without an ID. Lockwood and company, free of the tyranny of greedy adults and agencies, take on ghost-hunting jobs, each one more dangerous than the last.

Ali Hadji-Heshmati ruined a key prop with a glass of milk

Ali Hadji-Heshmati plays George in the series, the team’s gifted strategic planner and Lockwood’s voice of reason. When George gives Lucy a tour of the Lockwood mansion, he leads her to a tablecloth in the kitchen, which acts like their thinking board. George uses the Thinking Cloth to plan their missions and also draws cartoons on it.

In a recent sit-down with On Demand Entertainment, Hadji-Heshmati revealed that he ruined the cloth. Calling it “Milkgate,” Hadji-Heshmati said, “I thought a little jug that was handed to me was empty. It was not. It was filled with milk that ended up all over our Thinking Cloth.” Cameron Chapman added that his costar was aiming for the cup on the table but missed, ruining the cloth.

Hadji-Heshmati said showrunner Joe Cornish warned him to be more careful since they only had one left. Cornish, however, didn’t find it funny telling the outlet, “It’s an important bit of the books, and Ali ruined it, and we only had one left. How sad that he thinks that’s funny.”

Reactions to ‘Lockwood & Co.’s first season and campaigns for a second

Ali Hadji-Heshmati attending a special screening of new Netflix series “Lockwood & Co.” I Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Lockwood & Co. has been a hit for Netflix, debuting at #2 behind Ginny & Georgia’s second season. The show currently has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and fans seem to enjoy it so much they are asking Netflix to renew it.

One fan tweeted, “Thoroughly enjoyed Lockwood & Co., and I dearly hope Netflix renews it for Season 2.” “Netflix better renew Lockwood & Co. for SEASON 2,” another fan tweeted. Netflix hasn’t yet revealed plans to renew the series. However, Cornish recently told Collider that he is interested in making two more seasons of the show.

The first season covered the events of Jonathan Stroud’s first two books. There are five books in the series, and Cornish thinks the show has potential and material for more seasons.