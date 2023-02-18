Do the ‘Lockwood & Co.’ Actors Really Believe in Ghosts?

Lockwood & Co. is Netflix‘s latest hit, thanks to its excellent storytelling and cast. The series follows a young trio of ghost exterminators as they find their footing in the extermination business and also navigate friendships and all life has to offer. The show’s whole premise is about its characters fighting the supernatural, but do the actors themselves really believe in ghosts?

An overview of ‘Lockwood & Co.‘

Lockwood & Co. takes place in an alternate reality where the living exist in the same plane as the dead, whose ghosts have become a huge nuisance that they have resulted in the rise of a whole industry dedicated to exterminating them.

Although the ghosts in the Lockwood & Co. universe are similar to rats, the difference between them and common rats is that rats don’t necessarily lead to people’s deaths. The ghosts in the series can kill a person just by touching them, which necessitates agencies like Lockwood & Co.

Lockwood & Co. follows three teenagers who run their own agency founded by Mr. Lockwood. As young as they are, Lockwood and his company consisting of Lucy and George, are trying to establish themselves as serious ghostbusters in the extremely competitive business of ghost fumigation.

The Netflix series is based on a book series of the same name by British writer Jonathan Stroud. Season 1 of Lockwood & Co. dropped on Netflix on January 27, 2023, with eight episodes. The show follows the plots of Stroud’s first two books in the series, The Screaming Staircase and The Whispering Skull.

What does the cast of ‘Lockwood & Co.‘ think about ghosts?

The series stars Bridgerton actor Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle, the final piece in the agency while Cameron Chapman plays the titular Lockwood. Ali Hadji-Heshmati stars alongside Stokes and Chapman as Lockwood’s trusted sidekick and voice of reason, George.

The trio recently sat down with Pop Buzz to promote the show while interviewing each other. Since the series revolves around supernatural experiences, the outlet asked the cast if they have had any real-life paranormal experiences of their own.

“Do you believe in ghosts?” Stokes joked to her costars, adding, “Do you wear wigs?” The actor said, “Well, I’ll start off by saying we were in a lot of spooky kind of locations and things like that, so you kind of end up convincing yourself at like 2 a.m. in the morning.”

Stokes said she found herself wondering if something was lurking in the shadows. She, however, said she hasn’t had a face-to-face encounter with a ghost. “I can’t say because I haven’t encountered a ghost. I’m yet to believe, but if I do, I’m down,” she added.

Hadji-Heshmati agreed with Stokes, simply saying, “I’m the same.” The star refused to elaborate on his answer, opting to skip to the next question in the interview. The cast, however, said they had fun filming fight scenes with ghosts on the show as they occasionally had to use their imagination.

‘Lockwood & Co.‘ has been a sleeper hit for Netflix

Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Ruby Stokes and Cameron Chapman attend a “Lockwood & Co” Screening I by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Since its premiere, Lockwood & Co. has been a success for Netflix. The show debuted at #2 on Netflix’s Top 10 list and has received positive reviews from audiences and critics. The series currently holds a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 11 critic reviews and a 93% audience score.

Netflix hasn’t yet announced a second season or renewal plans, but given its positive reception, the news may come any day now. However, Netflix has been on a cancelation streak recently, especially with young adult shows, and if Lockwood & Co. continues to move down the list, Netflix may end up axing it, which would be unfortunate given the several cliffhangers the first season ended with.