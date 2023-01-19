How Long Could Alec Baldwin Spend in Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter?

In 2021, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, resulting in a slew of unfortunate events, including her death. As of Jan. 19, 2023, Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter due to the on-set death. How long will Baldwin spend in prison if convicted?

How Alec Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins on the ‘Rust’ movie set

Alec Baldwin’s deadly incident on the Rust movie set occurred in 2021. The New York Times reports Rust was a Western filmed in New Mexico, and Baldwin was holding a gun that was used as a prop when it went off. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died due to the gun firing, and director Joel Souza was wounded.

So, how did this deadly accident happen? Baldwin had to rehearse a scene involving “cross drawing” his weapon. With “cross drawing,” he would have to draw the .45 Long Colt revolver and point it at the camera. He then fired the gun, which had a live round. He fatally shot Hutchins in the chest and the director in the shoulder. Baldwin had no idea that the revolver contained a live round at the time of the shooting.

At the time, it was unclear how the gun contained a projectile. Assistant director Dave Halls gave the gun to Baldwin after it was placed on a cart by Rust‘s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. At the time of the incident, all three people who handled the gun were unsure how the accident could’ve happened.

How long could Alec Baldwin spend in prison?

CNBC reports Alec Baldwin will be charged with manslaughter over the Rust shooting. So, how long could Baldwin potentially spend in prison over the accidental killing?

Involuntary manslaughter carries a sentence of about 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, the news site explains. The crime is considered a fourth-degree felony.

Additionally, Baldwin will be charged with “involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act.” This charge could carry a penalty of an additional five years in prison. This could mean Baldwin spends 6.5 years in prison.

As for assistant director David Hall, he faces a different sentence, as he signed a plea deal for the charge of the negligent use of a deadly weapon. This gave him six months of probation and a suspended sentence.

The judges may look at the actor’s past to further determine a sentence

Alec Baldwin could potentially face years in prison due to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins. According to FindLaw, the judges may also look at Baldwin’s past to determine the length of his sentence if convicted of two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The site explains that judges will look at “aggravating and mitigating factors” to decide how harsh a sentence is.

“Aggravating factors are those that increase the severity of the crime and include things such as the defendant’s history of reckless behavior,” FindLaw explains. “Mitigating factors tend to decrease the sentence, and typically involve factors such as the defendant’s acceptance of responsibility for the crime and lack of criminal history.”

