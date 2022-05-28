A Look Inside ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise’s Florida Penthouse Near The Church of Scientology Headquarters

Tom Cruise is one of the most well-known and recognizable faces in Hollywood. But these days his primary residence is nowhere near Tinseltown. The A-list actor is also one of the most prominent members of The Church of Scientology and has moved to a penthouse within walking distance of the Scientology headquarters. The Top Gun: Maverick star also owned an estate in the U.K. which is conveniently located near the Scientology headquarters there as well.

Here’s a peek inside Cruise’s Florida penthouse and a look at some of his other properties as well.

Tom Cruise in a tuxedo at the Royal Performance of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in London | Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Cruise’s former Beverly Hills mega-mansion

Cruise purchased a massive Beverly Hills manor with his ex-wife Katie Holmes shortly after they tied the knot for $30 million.

The house, which was built in 1937, offers 10,286 square feet of living space and features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It also has a sprawling backyard with a large swimming pool and spa. Cruise decided to unload the mansion and in 2016, it sold for around $40 million, significantly less than the $50 million it was listed for.

Cruise also famously owned a secluded ranch in Telluride, Colorado. In 2021, it was reported that he was going to part ways with his beloved 320-acre property. The stunning pad boasted a hefty price tag of $39.5 million but within a month, it had a buyer.

Cruise’s Florida penthouse near Scientology headquarters

So where is Cruise’s main residence now? Well, that is Clearwater, Florida, just blocks from The Church of Scientology’s International headquarters.

The Mission: Impossible actor snatched up a luxe penthouse apartment atop The SkyView building, which was built by one of the world’s richest Scientologists property developer Moises Agami. Some of The Skyview’s amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a garden, and an alfresco kitchen. In addition, there’s a concierge service, an exclusive cigar lounge, a movie theatre, a car elevator, and 24-hour security.

Cruise’s two-level unit is 1,253 square feet and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Cruise owns three other apartments in the building as well for his two children with his ex-Nicole Kidman and his sisters. And that’s not all; there’s a secret passageway leading to a condo on the second floor which the star also bought.

The actor owned an estate near Britain’s Scientology headquarters too

Tom Cruise with sunglasses on at the U.K. premiere of ‘Top Gun Maverick’ | Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Cruise has owned a few places across the pond too.

In 2006, he dropped more than $3 million on a massive 11,000-square-foot house in Dormans Park, East Grinstead. The English town is where Scientology’s headquarters, Saint Hill, is located. According to Sussex Live, the Risky Business star sold that abode in 2016 to singer Peter Andre for around $5 million. The country mansion has six bedrooms and sits on over 14 acres of land. Some of its amenities include a cinema room, a gym, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.

Cruise returned to the town during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns in 2020. At the time, he was believed to be staying in a luxury wing of the Saint Hill headquarters, which has a Michelin star chef who used to work for Gordon Ramsay at his Royal Hospital Road restaurant. The wing also reportedly boasts other lavish accommodations as well.

