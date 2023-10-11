Alexei, who is from Israel, took to Instagram to share an update on his family and express his feelings about the escalating conflict in the country.

A 90 Day Fiancé couple with deep ties to Israel is reacting to the country’s escalating conflict with Hamas. Loren and Alexei Brovarnick, who first appeared in the third season of the TLC reality show, have both taken to social media to share messages of support for Israel as it defends itself from attacks by the Palestinian militant group.

Alexei Brovarnick from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ says his immediate family is safe

Loren and Alexei, who are Jewish, met in 2013 while she was on a Birthright trip to Israel. While he eventually moved to the U.S. to be with her, he still has close relatives in the country. On Oct. 11, he took to Instagram to reassure fans that he and his family were not in immediate physical danger.

“Me and my immediate family and my parents are safe at this point in Israel,” he said in the emotional video. “But the whole state of Israel are all my extended family and we just lost hundreds and hundreds of people that were slaughtered, that were killed in their houses, innocent babies, innocent children, elderly, kidnapped raped. So we’re not OK. My family is not OK. We are deeply, deeply hurt. We are in pain. We are upset. And we are mad.”

Alexei also had a message for Hamas and others who would attack Israel.

“They’re going to pay for it … no human being in the world can justify what they did,” he said. “At the same time, we are very strong. We are united and we will prevail. Light will always defeat darkness.”

Loren says her family is living in ‘a nightmare’

Loren also shared several videos on her social media where she thanked her followers for their support and opened up about how difficult it was to watch as events unfolded in Israel.

“It’s a nightmare that we’re living,” Loren said in a video shared to her Instagram Story. “That’s the best way to describe it.”

She also shared a link to a story about violent attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians, including the murder of children at the Kfar Aza kibbutz.

“Sick to my bones is an understatement,” she wrote. “Frustrated AF is an understatement. Saddened beyond belief is an understatement.”

Loren and Alexei have discussed moving to Israel in the past

While Loren and Alexei currently live in Florida with their three children, they’ve discussed the idea of moving their family to Israel.

“Alex and I agree that it’s important for our kids to experience where [he] is from to understand the culture,” Loren said during a 2023 episode of their spinoff series, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. “But it’s a complete change, it’s not moving to a different state where you still understand American culture. You’re moving around the world to a completely different culture.”

In the meantime, the couple has made it a point to maintain their ties to the country where they met.

“We speak Hebrew in the house, watch Israeli TV often, have Israeli friends, shop at Israeli markets, and go to Israeli restaurants,” Alexei explained in an interview with Birthright Israel Foundation. “We also take part in local Israeli events. We try to do whatever we can to stay connected to Israel while in America, but we also visit as much as possible.”

