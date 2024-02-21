Model and skincare founder Lori Harvey wore an oversized suit reminiscent of one of her father's favorite looks.

Lori Harvey might’ve worn a suit to Burberry’s runway show during London Fashion Week, but the look was not 100% masculine. The model posed for photos before the presentation, inspiring fashionistas everywhere with the sultry look.

Lori Harvey attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week February 2024 | Jeff Spicer/Getty Image

Harvey wore an oversized suit reminiscent of one of her father’s favorite looks. Steve Harvey is a TV host, producer, actor, and comedian. He adopted his daughter, Lori, when he married her mom, Marjorie Bridges, in 2007.

Usually, paparazzi can spot Lori in high-end athleisure labels or haute couture. However, on February 19, the SKN by LH founder went decidedly office-core.

Lori Harvey attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show in London | 1st and 3rd photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry; 2nd photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Lori Harvey paired the shiny tailored suit with a black button-up, unbuttoned to show her decolletage, chest, and more. She tucked in the hem and went beltless. Instead, the 27-year-old accessorized with diamond studs, a crimson leather bag, and black heels.

TV host Steve Harvey on February 11, 2019 in LA | BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As a TV host and comedian, Steve is not only comfortable in suits but very experienced in selecting the right colors, complements, and accessories. Did Lori steal his dad’s suit for the Burberry show? Maybe! But she might just be channeling her father’s tailored look.

Lori Harvey attends the Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 | 1st photo: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images; 2nd and 3rd photos: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lori Harvey has been spotted around London and New York City recently. The IMG model attended the Fashion And Film Party 2024 hosted by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. on February 18.

Post-BAFTAs, Lori wore another menswear-inspired look with a fitted leather blazer, black turtleneck, and draped chains. She paired the outfit with fishnet and nude tights over heels — a popular 2024 look among celebs.

Lori Harvey heading to a CHANEL Dinner on February 07, 2024 in New York City | Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The music video vixen enjoyed dinner out in NYC several days prior. Lori wore tweed shorts and a cardigan with black tights and black heels. She topped off the look with a plaid newsboy cap and silver-toned necklaces and earrings.