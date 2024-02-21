Lori Harvey Wears 1 of Dad Steve Harvey’s GIANT SUITS
Lori Harvey might’ve worn a suit to Burberry’s runway show during London Fashion Week, but the look was not 100% masculine. The model posed for photos before the presentation, inspiring fashionistas everywhere with the sultry look.
Harvey wore an oversized suit reminiscent of one of her father’s favorite looks. Steve Harvey is a TV host, producer, actor, and comedian. He adopted his daughter, Lori, when he married her mom, Marjorie Bridges, in 2007.
Usually, paparazzi can spot Lori in high-end athleisure labels or haute couture. However, on February 19, the SKN by LH founder went decidedly office-core.
Lori Harvey paired the shiny tailored suit with a black button-up, unbuttoned to show her decolletage, chest, and more. She tucked in the hem and went beltless. Instead, the 27-year-old accessorized with diamond studs, a crimson leather bag, and black heels.
As a TV host and comedian, Steve is not only comfortable in suits but very experienced in selecting the right colors, complements, and accessories. Did Lori steal his dad’s suit for the Burberry show? Maybe! But she might just be channeling her father’s tailored look.
Lori Harvey has been spotted around London and New York City recently. The IMG model attended the Fashion And Film Party 2024 hosted by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. on February 18.
Post-BAFTAs, Lori wore another menswear-inspired look with a fitted leather blazer, black turtleneck, and draped chains. She paired the outfit with fishnet and nude tights over heels — a popular 2024 look among celebs.
The music video vixen enjoyed dinner out in NYC several days prior. Lori wore tweed shorts and a cardigan with black tights and black heels. She topped off the look with a plaid newsboy cap and silver-toned necklaces and earrings.