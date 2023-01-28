Lori Loughlin Returns to TV in ‘Fall Into Winter’: How to Watch Her New Movie

Lori Loughlin is returning to the small screen in a new made-for-TV movie for Great American Family. The Full House star – who spent two months in prison in 2020 for her role in the college admissions scandal – stars in Fall Into Winter, which premieres Jan. 28.

Lori Loughlin stars in ‘Fall Into Winter’

Lori Loughlin | Paul Archuleta/GC Images

After Loughlin was accused of bribing college officials to get her two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California, her career took a major hit. She lost her role on Hallmark Channel’s When Call the Heart; her Garage Sale Mysteries series for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries was also canceled. Her character was also written off of Netflix’s Full House reboot Fuller House.

But now that she’s served her time, Loughlin has returned to TV. In 2021, she appeared in the When Hope Calls Christmas special on Great American Family. Now, she’s set to star in a new rom-com for the conservative Hallmark rival, Fall Into Winter.

What is ‘Fall Into Winter’ about?

What is your favorite type of candy? Tell us below! Then tune in SATURDAY to #GreatAmericanFamily to watch a thriving candy business also create a sweet romance! #FallIntoWinter with Lori Loughlin & @MrJamesTupper PREMIERES at 8/7c! #GreatAmericanWinter #WelcomeHome ❄️? pic.twitter.com/9ablii1UFw — Great American Family (@GAfamilyTV) January 26, 2023

In Fall Into Winter, Loughlin plays a woman named Kerry, who works in her family’s candy shop. Her life changes suddenly when her brother’s old friend Brooks (James Tupper) – who is also her high school nemesis – buys into the business. Brooks and Kerry have both built up walls because of their painful pasts. But as they work together, they may just find common ground and new beginnings.

“I think viewers will love the love story,” Loughlin said in a behind-the-scenes video (via YouTube) from the movie’s set. “It’s a feel-good film. I think it’s nice to be able to sit back and watch something with the entire family that puts a smile on your face.”

“When two people who have always been looking for something in their life find it in each other, that’s something very romantic,” Tupper said.

How to watch the new Great American Family movie

How do you watch?



Text WINTER to 877-999-1225 to find #GreatAmericanFamily in your area! Or go to https://t.co/xspiYvm99C



Tell a friend about #GreatAmericanWinter! #WelcomeHome ❄️ pic.twitter.com/gbsvyb9Fbj — Great American Family (@GAfamilyTV) January 3, 2023

Fall Into Winter airs Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Great American Family.

Great American Family is available through a number of cable providers, including DirecTV (channel 326), Dish (channel 165), Xfinity (channel 1620), Fios (channel 743), U-verse (channel 1529), Spectrum, Frontier, Cox, and Optimum. It’s also available on several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Philo, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and Frndly TV. For more details, check out the channel finder on the Great American Family website. You can also ​​text WINTER to 1-877-999-1225 for more details about how to get the channel.

Some would-be viewers have complained that they have had trouble finding Great American Family in their cable package. In an Instagram post, the network urged them to contact their cable company if they weren’t able to get the channel.

“Please do know, we offer Great American Family at virtually no cost to our providers,” the network wrote. “It is up to individual providers to decide in which tier they offer our channel. We encourage viewers to contact their providers to request Great American Family in their lowest tier.”

