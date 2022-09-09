Another Lori Vallow Story Is Coming to Netflix: 13 Shows, Documentaries, and Podcasts to Stream Before ‘Sins of Our Mother’

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell made headlines in 2019 after her children Tylee Ryan and Joshua “J.J.” Vallow went missing. Their bodies were later found at Chad’s Idaho home on June 9, 2020. On Sept. 14, 2022, Netflix will release the three-part docuseries Sins of Our Mother. Until then, here are 13 other documentaries, series, and podcasts that will provide more information about the “Doomsday Mom.”

Lori Vallow & Colby Ryan | Netflix

‘Doomsday: The Missing Children’ on Prime Video

Doomsday: The Missing Children is a three-part docuseries from the I.D. Network that premiered in 2020. It focuses on J.J. and Tylee’s disappearance from the perspective of J.J.’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock. Lori adopted J.J. after the Woodcock’s urging — they deemed his biological parents, Todd and Chrysta Trahan, unfit to care for the child. Watch Doomsday: The Missing Children on Prime Video.

More specials about the Lori Vallow story that are available to stream

HLN’s 60-minute documentary Lori Vallow: The End of Days is a special that aired earlier in 2022. To watch this, you’ll have to stream it through Xfinity.

Similarly, The Missing Children of Lori Vallow Daybell is a CBS documentary from news correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti. In their first network interview, Lori’s mother and sister say she’d never harm her children. The Missing Children of Lori Vallow Daybell is available through Paramount+.

True crime podcasts about Lori Vallow to stream ahead of ‘Sins of Our Mother’

If you prefer podcasts, plenty of them cover the “Doomsday Mom.” The Morbid true crime podcast breaks down Lori’s story in two parts. What’s more, Straight Up Evil has a two-episode series titled “Lori Vallow Daybell.”

Episode 143: Lori Vallow pt 1

On top of those podcasts, NBC News also has one about Lori titled Mommy Doomsday. It consists of six episodes, plus an additional episode with an update about Lori’s case from June 2021. Moreover, there are several other podcasts that focus on Lori Vallow:

Netflix’s ‘Sins of Our Mother’ gives more insight into the Lori Vallow trial and her son Colby Ryan

Previous documentaries and series only cover so much of Lori’s story. Sins of Our Mother offers the most up-to-date information regarding her case. Each of the three 45-minute episodes gives more detail about Lori’s relationship with Chad Daybell and the death of her two children, Tylee and J.J.

Unlike previous documentaries and series about her, Sins of Our Mother provides Colby’s perspective, Lori’s son and the step-son of her third husband, Joseph Ryan. The Skye Borgman directed docuseries (Girl in the Picture, I Just Killed My Dad) also gives more insight into Lori’s jail sentence and impending trial.

She’s charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?

Learn more about Lori and Chad’s upcoming trial in the new docuseries. Sins of Our Mother drops on Netflix on Sept. 14, 2022.

