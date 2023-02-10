‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Brennon Lemieux Says He’s ‘Not a Fan’ of Cole Barnett

Love Is Blind: After the Altar hit Netflix on Feb. 10, and it catches up with the cast of season 3. Fans know that the most recent season contained some of the most dramatic moments of the series so far. Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey’s split caused fellow cast members to take sides, and in After the Altar, Brennon Lemieux makes it clear that he’s Team Zanab.

Brennon criticized Cole during the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion

When Zanab spoke about the demise of her and Cole’s relationship during the Love Is Blind reunion, she brought up several instances where she felt Cole disrespected her. Zanab also claimed that Cole never apologized to her for talking to Colleen on the day of the pool party.

When Cole denied it and said it was “insane” for Zanab to say he never apologized, Brennon snarkily cut in, “How about we not use the word ‘insane’ to describe it?”

Brennon repeatedly makes condescending remarks to Alexa Alfi, his wife, whenever Cole speaks. Plus, the rest of the cast jumps on the Bash Cole Bandwagon in defense of Zanab. Before the end of the reunion, Cole is in tears, unable to get past all of Zanab’s comments.

During ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar,’ Brennon says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Cole

In the first episode of Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3, all of the men, except Cole, meet to catch up, and Bartise Bowden brings up the topic of Alexa’s upcoming birthday party. Bartise asks Brennon if Alexa invited Cole. Then he asks how Brennon feels about Cole coming to the event.

He replies, “I know an invite has been sent out, but you know, I’m not a fan.” Brennon continues, “Anybody can be friends with whoever they want; I just don’t want to be around him.” After that, Brennon quickly changes the subject.

Brennon and Cole hash things out at Alexa’s party

Bartise, who remained friends with both Love Is Blind stars, encourages the two to put aside their differences during Alexa’s party. While Cole seems more than ready to move on (despite not really understanding Brennon’s issue with him), Brennon remains icy.

In After the Altar, Brennon says to Cole, “I’m not one to get involved in someone else’s relationship, but at the same time I didn’t respect the way things went down. From what I’ve known, things were negative. Okay? Things weren’t handled appropriately.”

When Cole mentions things Brennon heard, he cuts him off and firmly says, “No, from what I know.” Brennon continues, “What I’m referring to is you telling Zay she’s either too fat, or she eats too much, or she’s not your type, or you f****** hitting on other people at different bars. If you fix things, then great. I’ll be the first person to walk up and shake your hand.”

The conversation continues before Cole tells producers in a one-on one, “Brennon has a bone to pick with me because of Alexa. I didn’t do anything to Brennon. I didn’t flirt with any girls. He’s just pissed off at me because I hurt his wife’s best friend.”

Brennon then ends the conversation by telling Cole if he “fixes his stuff” they’ll come back around to it. Needless to say, Brennon and Cole aren’t ready to hug and make up just yet.

Catch Love Is Blind: After the Altar, streaming exclusively on Netflix.