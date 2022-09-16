‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Netflix recently revealed Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres in October, but we don’t have to wait that long for new content. On Sept. 16, 2022, the streaming platform dropped three new episodes featuring most of the cast from season 2 in Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Here’s which couples are still together from Love Is Blind Season 2.

‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ features the season 2 cast. | Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2022

Iyanna McNeeley and Jarrette Jones got married in the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 finale

Jarrette and Iyanna were one of two couples who said “I do” at the altar in the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale. The couple hit it off immediately and still seem happy in the first episode of Love Is Blind: After the Altar. However, Iyanna soon reveals that she moved out of the home she shared with Jarrette. Both Iyanna and Jarrette explain that Jarrette’s party lifestyle disrupts their relationship and that caused Iyanna to make the move.

The pair has some sweet moments throughout Love Is Blind: After the Altar, and they address the issues in their relationship. However, despite Jarrette’s vow to change his behavior to make their marriage work, Iyanna and Jarrette called it quits and filed for divorce a little after their first wedding anniversary.

Jarrette and Iyanna – As you start the next chapters of your lives, thank you for opening your hearts to the Love is Blind experience and sharing your journey with all of us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4UPVeo03jU — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) August 17, 2022

Kyle Abramson and Deepti Vempati began dating after their season

In Love Is Blind Season 2, Deepti and Kyle chose other people in the pods. Deepti developed feelings for Abishek “Shake” Chatterjee, while Kyle proposed to Shaina Hurley. Shaina broke up with Kyle soon after exiting the pods, blaming their relationship’s demise on his lack of belief in God. Shake quickly became the season’s villain due to his disparaging remarks about Deepti. However, it all worked out for the best.

Kyle and Deepti developed a close friendship after filming for Love Is Blind Season 2 ended. They kept their boundaries, though, and remained strictly friends. During Love Is Blind: After the Altar, the couple decides to take their relationship to the next level. Kyle asks Deepti if she wants to become exclusive, and she happily agrees. As far as we know, they’re still going strong.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are still married in ‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’

Nick and Danielle hit a few bumps in the road during their time on Love Is Blind Season 2. The couple had a few hiccups in their relationship, from Nick’s more buttoned-up approach to fun to Danielle’s insecurities. Regardless, they both said, “I do.” They still seem to enjoy one another’s company, but a lot can change between March (when After the Altar was filmed) to August. On Aug. 15, 2022, Danielle filed for divorce from Nick. Neither of them gave reasons behind the split.

“[I] can barely see out of my eyes from crying. I deal with these situations like anyone else. Sending love to all.” #LoveIsBlindhttps://t.co/MMYvSH69Wa — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) September 13, 2022

Shaina Hurley is engaged to someone new

Much of the drama in Love Is Blind Season 2 revolved around Shaina, Shayne Jansen, and Natalie Lee. Shaina initially said yes to Kyle but eventually hinted that she still had feelings for Shayne. However, it looks like she’s moved on to someone new. Shaina became engaged to a man named Christos Lardakis in March of 2022. The two tied the knot in July of this year.

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee don’t interact at all in ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’

Many fans hoped that Shayne and Natalie would find their way back together after the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion, and it looks like they did. (At least for a little while.) During After the Altar, Shayne explains that he and Natalie got back together and broke up a few different times before she eventually ended things for good. The real estate agent still lives in Chicago and says he’s focusing on himself for now and doesn’t have any interest in dating at the moment.

Natalie claims she discovered flirtatious messages between Shayne and Shaina, which caused her to end the relationship with Shayne. She’s currently single, too.

Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez went their separate ways after ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

Sal and Mallory seemed open to try and work through any issues with their relationship after Love Is Blind Season 2. However, the spark disappeared. The couple ended things before the reunion, and Sal told Bustle in March 2022 that he “didn’t have it in him to continue romantically.”

Sal introduces his new girlfriend, Jessie, in Love Is Blind: After the Altar. While Mallory seems slightly uncomfortable, no drama unfolds. When we last see Sal, he talks to his sisters about possibly proposing to Jessie soon.

Abishek’ Shake’ Chatterjee found someone for himself

Last but (maybe) not least is Shake. Shake threw some serious shade during Love Is Blind Season 2 and at the reunion. However, it looks like he found someone to love who apparently meets all his physical requirements. Shake revealed in March that he began dating a woman named Emily Wilson after meeting her at a pool party in Miami.

“We’re having a lot of fun together and we’re very in sync. If it wasn’t for her, I’d still be thinking about Miami, but it just kind of seals the deal, you know what I mean? It’s a sign from above … that this is the right decision,” Shake revealed to Us Weekly in August.

