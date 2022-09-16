‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Are Deepti and Kyle Officially a Couple?

Love Is Blind: After the Altar dropped on Netflix on Sept. 16 and features three new episodes with the season 2 cast. The show follows the cast members in their lives after filming ended. Only two of the six couples said “I do” in the season 2 finale, and since filming After the Altar, even they filed for divorce. However, two stars who didn’t date on the show became close after the end of season 2. So, are Love Is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams officially a couple now?

Deepti and Kyle sparked dating rumors in early March 2022

Kyle revealed at the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion that his biggest regret was not pursuing something further with Deepti instead of Shaina Hurley. Some flirty Instagram comments from Kyle also teased a potential relationship with the Love is Blind fan favorite.

On Mar. 5, 2022, Kyle posted a TikTok and got the rumor mill talking about a potential hookup between him and Deepti. During the TikTok, Kyle smiles at the camera before slowly moving it to one side in the video, and in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, fans see Deepti standing off to one side with a smile of her own. Fans also found some flirty comments on Instagram between Deepti and Kyle, which raised eyebrows even further.

In Love Is Blind: After the Altar, viewers see Deepti and Kyle hanging out. The two admit that they’ve grown very close.

Deepti gushes to producers, “Kyle is honestly one of the best humans I’ve ever met. He’s emotional, he’s kind, he’s supportive. And also, he’s very edgy, which I love. I want to be around him all the time, honestly, but it’s just a situation-ship.”

Kyle doesn’t want to lose Deepti as a friend

Throughout Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Deepti and Kyle both maintain they have feelings for one another. Kyle, however, fears that taking that next step puts his friendship with Deepti at risk.

“We’re basically acting like we’re dating,” Kyle tells the cameras. “And everyone probably assumes that we go home together and we spend the night, and we wake up together, but none of that happens. So, we do have this front of having a relationship without actually having a relationship. I’m nervous that if I don’t get what I want, or if she doesn’t get what she wants, then that will draw us apart, and we’ll kind of lose each other, or one of us will push the other one away.”

‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ shows Deepti and Kyle make it official

However, by the end of the three-episode special of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Deepti and Kyle officially decide to take the leap into love. Kyle opens a bottle of wine and asks Deepti to accompany him outside to the roof. Kyle explains that he felt he made a mistake by not asking Deepti to marry him during Love Is Blind Season 2, and he doesn’t want to lose her again.

“We’ve been so close for the past who knows how many months, and we haven’t really defined where we’re at,” Kyle begins, “We’re, like, emotionally intertwined. The reason we haven’t really moved forward is just because I don’t want to lose you as a friend if it doesn’t work out.”

Deepti agrees she has the same fears, and Kyle continues, “I want to start a relationship, like a legitimate relationship, and be exclusive instead of, just like, in limbo.”

Deepti happily agrees, and from the looks of things, the two are still going strong. We love a happy couple!

