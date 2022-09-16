‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Natalie Claims She Busted Shaina Sliding Into Shayne’s DMs

Love Is Blind: After the Altar follows Natalie Lee and the rest of the cast from Love Is Blind Season 2 and lets fans get a sneak peek of their lives since filming ended. Much of the drama from season 2 revolved around Natalie, Shayne, and Shaina. It looks like that’s still the case even months after the show ended.

‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ star Natalie | Cr. Netflix © 2022

Shayne developed a connection with Shaina and Natalie in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

Shayne felt torn between Shaina and Natalie during his time in the pods. He ultimately chose Natalie, but at a beach party, Shayne confronted Shaina about some of the things Natalie told him.

Shaina became defensive, “I don’t know if you guys are bored in your relationship that you had to, like, throw me in there?” She continued, “You’re her fiancé, shouldn’t you know? Shouldn’t you know her character? You guys don’t talk about it? You don’t think that’s a red flag?”

Audiences later learned at the reunion that Shaina was a big point of contention in Natalie and Shayne’s relationship. The tension between the three was evident, and Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey even let it slip that Shaina and Shayne tried dating after filming. However, both deny the claim.

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’ Season 2 Star Shaina Hurley Reveals She Felt Misrepresented on the Series

Natalie says Shaina and Shayne exchanged ‘flirtatious messages’ in ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’

In Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Natalie goes to grab drinks with some friends. When they ask her about her on-again, off-again relationship with Shayne, she explains that she caught Shayne and Shaina exchanging flirty messages.

“I mean, there’s things that happened between her and Shayne that I wasn’t comfortable with. Messages on Instagram I saw between her and Shayne, to the point that they unsent it,” Natalie says.

When Danielle Ruhl, a fellow season 2 cast mate, asks when that happened, Natalie replies, “When Shayne and I were dating last year. That’s why we’re not together anymore.”

Natalie also reveals that Shaina sent these messages after Shaina began dating her now husband, Christos Lardakis. “If Shaina says that there wasn’t flirting, like, she’s lying. They had been sending flirtatious messages to each other for several months.”

In Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Natalie called Shayne out about the messages and says that he “did admit they were sending flirtatious messages.” She also claims Shaina told Shayne that Natalie was a “liar and manipulative” and that he needed to “come after her at the reunion.”

Shayne and Shaina both deny they did anything wrong to Natalie in ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’

During Danielle and Nick Thompson’s eighties party, Danielle confronts Shaina about the timeline in front of Christos. Shaina immediately denies that she sent any messages to Shayne. In an effort to stay out of the drama, she and Christos leave the party soon after the conversation with Danielle.

Later in the episode, Shaina gives her feelings about Natalie’s claims, saying, “These rumors are just petty high school drama. We’re grown adults, and it’s all just unnecessary.”

During the end credits, Love Is Blind: After the Altar producers ask the cast about the alleged messages between Shayne and Shaina. Everyone claims they haven’t seen the DMs for themselves.

Shayne says, “She has these magnificent fart-in-the-wind DMs. If they’re out there, please, show everyone. I have nothing to hide.”

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Love Is Blind updates!

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’ Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey Get Heated With Shake at Reunion