‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Is Zanab Dating After Leaving Cole?

Love Is Blind fans are going to get a big update on the cast of season 3 soon. But some might wonder what Zanab Jaffrey has been up to since leaving Cole Barnett. Here is what she said about dating the week before Love Is Blind: After the Altar was released.

Zanab Jaffrey dumped Cole Barnett on ‘Love Is Blind’

Season 3 showed Dallas singles dating in the pods. Zanab and Cole made a deep connection in the pods, talking about their past and their hopes for the future. Cole proposed to her, and she said yes.

Outside of the pods, they clashed over cleaning, Cole telling Zanab she wasn’t his usual type, and more. On their wedding day, Zanab said she wasn’t sure if she’d marry Cole or not. She ultimately left him at the altar and told everyone she deserved better.

At the reunion, Zanab made more claims about Cole mistreating her. It ended with a cuties clip to set the record straight on whether Cole was criticizing her for eating mandarin oranges before a meal.

Zanab posts about her dating life after leaving Cole on ‘Love Is Blind’

Let cuffing season begin! ?? The first four episodes of Season 3 are now streaming. pic.twitter.com/5JamDxhnF0 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 19, 2022

Zanab has kept in touch with fans through TikTok. She often talks about dating scenarios as well.

“The way I am not built, I’m not built for situationships,” Zanab said in a video on Jan. 29. “Just date me and love me.” The next day she posted about dating situations she had passed up.

“‘WYD’ texts, bare minimum, inconsistency,’” popped up on the screen as she said, “pass.” She stopped at, “I made plans. Be ready at 6,” then said, “smash.”

So it looks like Zanab might be dating once again. But of course, Love Is Blind fans won’t let her forget about her ended engagement.

The words “When he made the dinner res for 9. But you’re hangry at 8,” was over one of her TikToks as she mouthed to the sound, “Why would you do that? Huh?”

“Well don’t ruin your appetito,” a fan quoted Cole. “Girl f the appetito and the boys worried about it!” Zanab replied.

“Just get two cuties and you won’t be hungry anymore,” someone else commented. “That outta do it lmao,” she replied.

“Have a poke bowl,” another viewer mentioned. “Second day sushi isn’t my thing,” the flight attendant wrote.

Zanab and Cole will reunite in ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’

Alexa Alfia and Zanab Jaffrey in ‘LOVE IS BLIND’ | Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

The season 3 cast will reunite for Love Is Blind: After the Altar. On Feb. 10, three episodes will drop, showing the cast a year after they made their decisions at the altar.

We will get to see married couples Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton in the new stage of their relationships. They’ll reunite with the rest of the cast for a birthday extravaganza. It’ll be very interesting to see Cole and Zanab in the same room again after that heated reunion. Will they address the cuties video? Fans will have to watch and see.